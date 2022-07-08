sure, jan

Trumper Jenna Ellis tried to shade Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe on twitter and failed spectacularly

Jenna Ellis, the former campaign legal adviser to Donald Trump who unsuccessfully tried to help him overturn the results of the 2020 election, has been widely mocked on Twitter for blasting athletes Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe as “losers”.

Ellis, who besides her legal work is now a contributor to Newsmax, took to Twitter to comment on Biles and Rapinoe being amongst the latest figures to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

At a ceremony yesterday, President Joe Biden presented the medals to Biles and Rapinoe, along with around a dozen others. Apple’s Steve Jobs and Senator John McCain were granted the medals posthumously.

Biles is one of the most accomplished gymnasts of all time. She has also become an advocate for mental health awareness. Last year, she also testified on Capitol Hill about Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor convicted of sexually assaulting women and girls.

Soccer player Rapinoe is an Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion. Gay, she is also an advocate for LGBTQ rights.

In her tweet, Ellis said, “Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe.”

Many were quick to point out Ellis’ own list of non-accomplishments.

Rather than take a moment for self-reflection or deleting her tweet, Ellis doubled down and gleefully said later, “Leftists are big mad at this tweet.” This elicited further mockery and pity.