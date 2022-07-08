Trumper Jenna Ellis tried to shade Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe on twitter and failed spectacularly

Jenna Ellis, the former campaign legal adviser to Donald Trump who unsuccessfully tried to help him overturn the results of the 2020 election, has been widely mocked on Twitter for blasting athletes Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe as “losers”.

Ellis, who besides her legal work is now a contributor to Newsmax, took to Twitter to comment on Biles and Rapinoe being amongst the latest figures to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

At a ceremony yesterday, President Joe Biden presented the medals to Biles and Rapinoe, along with around a dozen others. Apple’s Steve Jobs and Senator John McCain were granted the medals posthumously.

The youngest person ever to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom🎖️ Simply incredible, @Simone_Biles 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wAm7L95drE — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 7, 2022

Biles is one of the most accomplished gymnasts of all time. She has also become an advocate for mental health awareness. Last year, she also testified on Capitol Hill about Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor convicted of sexually assaulting women and girls.

Here is Megan Rapinoe getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House right now. 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/S3ZenneKaP — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 7, 2022

Soccer player Rapinoe is an Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion. Gay, she is also an advocate for LGBTQ rights.

In her tweet, Ellis said, “Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe.”

Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2022

Related: After attending White House Christmas party, Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis winds up with coronavirus

Many were quick to point out Ellis’ own list of non-accomplishments.

Simone Biles won 19 World Championship Golds, 4 Olympic Golds and is the most decorated gymnast in US history. Megan Rapinoe won 2 World Cups, an Olympic Gold and was named Best Player in the World in 2019. You lost 63 lawsuits and got farted on by Rudy Giuliani. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 8, 2022

2 worlds cups and 19 championships between the 2 of them. You had 63 cases and lost every one of them. Hahaha whose the loser!! 👆🏻 — Robin (@robinfarruggia) July 8, 2022

Biles – 19 World Championship Gold Medals, 4 Olympic Gold Medals. Most decorated US gymnast in history. Rapinoe – 2 World Cup Gold Medals, 1 Olympic Gold, Named Best Player in the World in 2019. Ellis – part of legal team that lost 63 election lawsuits. pic.twitter.com/5sF9IX2NHr — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 8, 2022

Megan Rapinoe also won a lawsuit against the US Soccer Foundation for their unequal pay practices… … which is one more lawsuit than Jenna Ellis has won in the last 6 years 😐 — Hearthstone Punching Bag (@hpb7613) July 8, 2022

As opposing to awarding medal to total winner Jim Jordan? — Division Bell 🇺🇦 (@A_Division_Bell) July 8, 2022

The lawyer who went 1-71 in court, whose only accomplishment in the last 6 years is getting farted on by Rudy Giuliani, is calling gold medal winners & world champions losers. Alex can I have “People Who Are Completely Lacking In Self Awareness” for 500? — Fuckface von Fishstick🇺🇦 (@FfacevonFstick) July 8, 2022

Oh honey.

Neither of these women went from being an attorney to hocking My Pillow on social media. Interesting career move @JennaEllisEsqhttps://t.co/iK334iZuLG — Snowcat Tish (@SnowcatTish) July 8, 2022

Related: Megan Rapinoe just slammed Caitlyn Jenner’s bid for governor

Rather than take a moment for self-reflection or deleting her tweet, Ellis doubled down and gleefully said later, “Leftists are big mad at this tweet.” This elicited further mockery and pity.