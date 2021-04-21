Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan just made history with this magazine cover

Actor Jonathan Bennett and TV host Jaymes Vaughan have become the first same-sex couple to feature on the cover of the wedding magazine, The Knot.

The fiancés posed for photos and discussed their relationship, romance and wedding plans.

Both men posted an image of the cover to their respective social media channels.

Bennett, who is best known for his appearance in Mean Girls and last year’s Hallmark movie, The Christmas House, said on Instagram, “This is what representation and history looks like!

“When the @theknot asked us to be the first LGBTQ+ couple on the cover, we were filled with so many emotions but mostly pure joy. Thank you to everyone at The Knot for not only helping us tell our story, but for telling the story of our community.

“From living in misery in the closet for a decades [sic] to being on the cover of the biggest wedding magazine in the world living loudly and proudly with my fiancé is something I never would have imagined. I can only think about how younger me would feel, in small-town Ohio, standing in line with his mom at the grocery store and looking over to see two men in love on wedding a magazine. Representation matters.”

Related: ‘Mean Girls’ alum Jonathan Bennett to lead Hallmark’s first gay Christmas movie

Vaughan first came to attention as a contestant on The Amazing Race and then landed a hosting gig on Celebrity Page. The couple met in 2016 and confirmed their engagement last November.

Besides their media work, the two men also co-own an LGBTQ travel company called OUTBound.

Vaughan wrote on Instagram, “Incredibly honored to be sharing this moment in history with the man I love. The first gay couple on the cover of @TheKnot! Moments like these are so much bigger than us. I just imagine what depressed, scared 16-year-old me would have felt if he saw two men in a loving supportive relationship on the cover of one of the biggest wedding magazines in the world. That’s the hope he needed. And because of this, it’s the hope I know someone out there will get.

In the magazine, Bennett reveals he first met Vaughan whilst filming a segment for Celebrity Page to promote the Food Network reality show, Halloween Wars.

“I walked into The Grove [outdoor mall in Los Angeles] to do an interview with the guy from Celebrity Page. I had never heard of him before, but when I saw him setting up to do the interview, I thought he was the most beautiful man I’d ever seen. I ran to the bathroom to fix my hair.”

Both men were immediately attracted to each other.

“The interview was a complete disaster,” continued Bennett. “You literally watch us fall in love with each other on camera. After it was over, I said, ‘Can I get your number?’ And he said, ‘I would hope so.’ My publicist said, ‘Jonathan, you came on a little strong, whatever you do, make sure you wait at least three days to call’.”

In fact, Bennett called Vaughan the minute he got home, with Vaughan saying, “Took you long enough.” Bennett ended up getting a car back to The Grove and finding Vaughan, who was finishing his lunch. The two men kissed and the rest is history.

Last Thanksgiving weekend, Vaughan proposed by writing a song for Bennett and tricking him by telling him they were getting together with a photographer to shoot a family Christmas card.

Related: ‘Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett getting hitched, shares epic engagement vid

Bennett told People magazine last year about it.

“My sister shouted for me to come outside ‘real quick’ and my F.O.M.O. kicked in so I ran outside. Then I looked over and saw Jaymes holding a sign that said ‘We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you.’ That’s when I knew was getting proposed to because it was the same type of sign he made when he told me he loved me for the first time. And then I began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried.

The proposal was caught on camera.