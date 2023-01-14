INSTASTUDS

Jordan Torres’ long flight, Jae Fusz’s shower, & Charlie Puth’s Cheerios

By

This week a boy toy in briefs crashed the Tucson Board of Supervisors meeting, Lil Nas X came out as bicurious, and Jonathan Bennett showed off his husband’s bubble butt. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Amini Fonua wore orange.

 

Max Emerson flexed.

 

Carlos Alcaraz posed for Calvin Klein.

 

Yona Knight-Wisdom had a drink.

 

Jordan Torres took a flight.

 

Ovi Kabir got sandy knees.

 

Adam Peaty hit the gym.

 

Charlie Puth had Cheerios.

 

Ryan O’Connell read a book.

 

Sterling Walker pressed on.

 

Philippe Leblond made a snow angel.

 

Jae Fusz rinsed off.

 

Richard Hadfield rocked a skirt.

 

Steven Gelagotis soaked up the sun.

 

Johnny Middlebrooks got in the ring.

 

Ryan Cleary cleaned up.

 

Andrew Morrill took a hike.

 

Christian Styles started bulking.

 

Matthew Mitcham took it off.

And Anthony Bowens had the locker room to himself.

 

