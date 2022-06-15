José Andrés slams rightwing pundit Ben Shapiro’s anti-gay “nonsense”

Pride Month seems to have deeply triggered many right-wing pundits this year, including Daily Wire editor Ben Shapiro.

On Monday, Shapiro took aim at the new Pixar movie, Lightyear.

The animated film, about Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear, features a brief same-sex kiss between two female characters. The segment was reportedly removed by Pixars’s parent company, Disney, but later reinstated after the company faced backlash for not speaking up soon enough against Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

The movie will hit theaters worldwide this week, although it’s been barred in at least 14 countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudia Arabia, because of the same-sex kiss.

On Monday, Shapiro tweeted, “Disney works to push a ‘not-at-all-secret gay agenda’ and seeks to add ‘queerness’ to its programming, according to executive producer Latoya Raveneau. Parents should keep that in mind before deciding whether to take their kids to see ‘Lightyear,’ which hits theaters this week.”

He continued in a second tweet, “Children are not adults. What may be appropriate for adults is not appropriate for children. That this must be said demonstrates that our society is in a state of moral collapse.”

Many called Shapiro out, saying same-sex attraction is a fact of life, and asking why animated movies for kids shouldn’t more accurately portray diversity in society.

One of Shapiro’s most high-profile critics was celebrity chef José Andrés.

The Spanish-born culinary star owns restaurants in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and South Beach, among other US cities. Earlier this week he announced he was opening a new restaurant on the site of Donald Trump’s former Washington DC hotel (he’s been a vocal Trump critic). He’s also helped feed people impacted by natural disasters through his World Central Kitchen NGO.

Andrés quote-tweeted Shapiro’s tweet, saying, “Ben stop spreading non sense stories! Good parents are good parents period! Why do you care who sleeps with who? look for the good in the people…you want to have a bite with me and we talk about it? I’m ready. Gay people are good people too….and they can and are great parents!”

Ben stop spreading non sense stories!Good parents are good parents period! Why do you care who sleeps with who?look for the good in the people…you want to have a bite with me and we talk about it? I'm ready..Gay people are good people too….and they can and are great parents! ☺️



In Lightyear, the titular character is voiced by actor Chris Evans.

Yesterday, Evans responded to the criticism of the movie’s same-sex kiss, telling Reuters Television, “The real truth is those people are idiots,” Evans said.

“Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good.”

“There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs,” Evans said. “I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

