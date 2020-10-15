Kamala Harris finally breaks her silence on the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris appeared on Rachel Maddow’s show last night for a wide-ranging interview about the 2020 election, the Biden/Harris campaign, Donald Trump, and what has become known as simply “the fly.”

Towards the end of the interview, Maddow asked Harris what pretty much everyone’s been wondering about since last week’s VP debate.

“I would kick myself if I didn’t just ask you,” Maddow said, “before I let you go, if you noticed the fly on Vice President Pence’s head, at the time during the debate? We could see it at home. Could you see it sitting next to him?”

Harris clearly wasn’t expecting the question as she didn’t have any response planned. So instead she just sort of nodded her head up and down while visibly trying to keep it together.

Then Maddow asked, “Did you have the instinct to… (makes swatting gesture)?” To which Harris could no longer contain her laughter.

Eventually, she was able to find the words to respond, saying, “I think it’s important to find a way, all of us, to move on, and fly away from this subject onto something else.”

Mike Pence has not issued any comment on the now-infamous fly that crashed his debate performance.

Watch.

Rachel Maddow: We could see [the fly on Mike Pence's head] at home. Could you see it next to him?

Sen. Kamala Harris: … pic.twitter.com/Iu0LwOGPfL — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) October 15, 2020

Related: The Kamala Harris VP debate memes are in, and they are fabulous