Kayleigh McEnany’s “official” fan page gets yanked from Facebook

A popular pro-Trump Facebook page called the “Official Kayleigh McEnany Fan Page” has been yanked from the platform.

The page first appeared in early May, where it grew to an impressive 475,000 followers, averaging about 100,000 new members per month, before Facebook took it down earlier this month.

This is actually the second time a McEnany fan page has been removed from the social media site.

Last month, “Kayleigh McEnany Official” was taken down “as part of routine enforcement against spammy and inauthentic behavior because it used a range of deceptive techniques to boost their popularity on our platform.”

Facebook tells Snopes that the management of “Kayleigh McEnany Official” employed “compromised accounts to mislead people about its origin, make their content appear more popular than it is, and drive them to off-platform domains filled with pay-per click ads and to YouTube.”

It’s unclear exactly why “Official Kayleigh McEnany Fan Page” was taken down, however.

It could be because one of its admins, Nicholas Zulu, is a far-right extremist who has a history of posting QAnon slogans online. Earlier this year, the AP reported that Facebook was cracking down on people who use the platform to bolster the conspiracy theorist organization.

@kayleighmcenany and @GilmartinSean, my conservative Facebook admins and I wanted to create a FB page to honor you, your family, and the great job you are doing as @PressSec. Please visit the OFFICIAL KAYLEIGH MCENANY FAN PAGE at https://t.co/loMK9Itc32 — Nicholas Zulu (@nicholaszeller) May 23, 2020

McEnany herself doesn’t appear to be connected to the “official” fan group in any way and she hasn’t issued any comment on it being removed. Probably because she’s been too busy moonlighting on Trump’s reelection campaign while simultaneously working as White House press secretary.

McEnany appeared on Fox News several times this week, where she was introduced as “Trump 2020 senior adviser and White House press secretary” and confirmed that she is now serving “as adviser for the Trump campaign.”

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Paul Seamus Ryan, vice president of litigation for the group Common Cause, says, “This looks like the latest example of Trump administration officials bending and breaking ethics laws and norms. This is unfortunately par for the course for this administration.”

A White House spokesperson said McEnany is totally allowed to campaign for her boss on Fox News because she’s doing it “in her personal capacity as a private citizen.”

