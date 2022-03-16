Kellyanne thinks Trump ran a “crappy campaign” and plans to plead insanity, George Conway implies

As the House select committee investigating January 6 zeroes in on the key players behind in the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, conservative attorney and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway has revealed telling information about his wife Kellyanne Conway someone he knows “very well”.

Speaking to The Bulwark’s “Beg to Differ” podcast this week, Conway implied that Kellyanne thinks Trump ran a “crappy campaign” and suggested the ex-president might be laying the groundwork to plead insanity should he be charged with any crimes related to the attack.

“[Trump] learned in so many different ways that he had lost,” Conway said, “And, frankly, he said to people, one of whom I know very well, but I won’t specify who she is, ‘How could I have lost to this guy?’ And she basically said, ‘You know, you ran a crappy campaign.’ She wasn’t alone in telling him that. I’m not—again—I’m not going to say who that was.”

While Conway didn’t identify who the person was that said this, most assume he was referring to Kellyanne, who served as Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and Counselor to the President from 2017 to 2020 before stepping down to try and save her crumbling marriage “spend more time with her family.”

Conway went on to say that Trump is fully aware he lost the 2020 election fair and square and that there was no widespread voter fraud, but that he’s only pretending to believe otherwise in an attempt to seem crazy and avoid prosecution.

“So, he knew he lost, okay? He admitted from time to time that he lost, ‘How could I lose to that guy?'” Conway explained. “And the only way he can get out from under that is to basically try to prove that he is completely delusional and stupid.”

Will it work? Conway doesn’t think so.

“I don’t think it would be enough,” he opined. “Especially before a jury in the District of Columbia. And the first jury to hear a January 6th case convicted a January 6th defendant in four hours. So, there’s a big problem here that he has.”

“If somebody takes this seriously at the Justice Department–and if you take Merrick Garland at his word, because he said in a speech back in January, that they were not going to draw any artificial lines about who they could prosecute—they were going to go work their way up in the way that you do in mob investigations, and other large investigations.”

“You have to look at Donald Trump,” Conway concluded, “because all the roads lead to him.”

