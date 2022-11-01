Kimberly Guilfoyle endorses anti-LGBTQ pageant queen for Congress in weird Cameo-style video

Kimberly Guilfoyle took 30 seconds out of her day yesterday to endorse GOP darling Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in her race to represent Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

Don Jr.’s fiancee tweeted a shaky cellphone video recorded in her Florida living room plugging her “good friend” Madison’s candidacy.

Oddly, she spends most of the 26-second recording talking trash about Nancy Pelosi, who she labels a “do-nothing Democrat who has ruled with an iron fist for far too long”, rather than explaining about what makes Gesiotto Gilbert such a great contender.

#OH13 I need you to get out & vote for my good friend @madisongesiotto! She is running against a far-left, Pelosi puppet! We need Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in Congress! ?? pic.twitter.com/gECtguae37 — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) October 31, 2022

It’s a weird video, to say the least, and it looks more like a Cameo that Gesiotto Gilbert paid for than a serious political endorsement of a viable candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Oh, and don’t even get us started on Guilfoyle’s white-on-white-on-white home furnishings, or her unnecessary jabs at Pelosi just three days after the Speaker’s husband was violently attacked with a hammer.

So, who is Gesiotto Gilbert anyway?

Well, she’s a 30-year-old former pageant queen/MAGA Republican whose campaign platform includes things like supporting parents’ “right to educate their children as they see fit” (read: banning LGBTQ books).

She also thinks LGBTQ people are “sickening”, gender-affirming care for trans kids “should be criminal”, and gender neutral bathrooms open a “Pandora’s Box of peril for women and young girls.”

Prior to her foray into politics, she represented Columbus at the Miss Ohio USA pageant in 2013, where she placed third runner-up. She later represented Mid Ohio at the Miss Ohio USA pageant in 2014, where she took home the plastic crown.

Here’s how folx responded to Guilfoyle’s endorsement video…

Gesiotto Gilbert is running against Democratic state Rep. Emilia Sykes in Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, which includes Akron, the fifth largest city in the state and Sykes’ hometown.

The district is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who is running for U.S. Senate against human garbage pile/homophobe J.D. Vance. Despite Sykes having a clear advantage over Gesiotto Gilbert, the race is still considered a toss-up.

