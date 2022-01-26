cringe

Kristen Davis gets very awkward and defensive when asked about Che Diaz’s polarizing comedy set

By

And Just Like That star Kristen Davis is offering her thoughts on one of the show’s most polarizing additions: Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Davis about Che’s stand-up comedy set (if you can even call it that). Critics and audiences blasted the character’s humor as unfunny and didactic on social media.

Related: And just like that… Author Candace Bushnell spills major tea about Sarah Jessica Parker

“Oh Andy, don’t put me on the spot,” Davis begged when pressed by Cohen. “You’re going to get me in trouble with Michael Patrick [King].”

Davis went on to explain that she didn’t think the stand-up set was supposed to be funny.

“You know, I think it’s meant to be more like ‘hmmm’ type comedy, you know, ‘oooh, oh’,” she explained, somewhat awkwardly.

 

 

And Just Like That has earned a mostly negative response from Sex and the City fans and critics alike, with the character of Che Diaz drawing some of the harshest criticisms.

Defenders applaud the show for including a non-binary character (played by a non-binary actor in Ramirez), while critics have complained that the character feels shoe-horned into the action to help the show appear more “woke.” The character has also attracted criticism for their relationship with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), causing her to cheat on her longtime husband.

Now, some thoughts on Che Diaz from the Twitterverse…