Laura Ingraham put on blast by her gay brother over homophobic “sexual brainwashing” segment

Laura Ingraham leaned extra hard into homophobia during a segment about Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill on her show this week. Now, her gay brother is speaking out.

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, the Fox News propagandist dug into opponents of the bill, which bans curricula concerning LGBTQ issues in Florida classrooms, accusing them of wanting to “sexually brainwash” other people’s children.

“When did our public schools, any schools, become what are essentially grooming centers for gender identity radicals?” she said above a chyron written in all-caps that read: “LIBERALS ARE SEXUALLY GROOMING ELEMENTARY STUDENTS”.

Ingraham added, “As a mom, I think it’s appalling, it’s frightening, it’s disgusting, it’s despicable.”

But she wasn’t finished yet. In fact, she was just warming up.

“Florida just passed a bill to keep this type of sexual brainwashing out of schools,” she continued. “Democrats, though, claim the bill is bigoted, branding it as the ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill.’ Well, nice try. The real controversy, though, isn’t this bill. It’s that schools are peddling gender ideology when our international rankings in math, science, and reading are down across the board.”

Ingraham also aired two clips of individuals who viewers were led to believe are public school teachers, even though don’t appear to be. One is just a random person who never says anything about working at an elementary school. The other says she’s “in pre-school,” which is different from being a public elementary school teacher. Not to mention, the “Don’t Say Gay” bill is specifically geared toward students in kindergarten to third grade and doesn’t apply to pre-schools.

Ingraham’s brother Curtis, who is gay, has called her “nauseating” and a “monster” in the past. Speaking to the Daily Beast in 2018, he said, “She’s very smart, she’s well-spoken, but her emotional heart is just kind of dead.”

After seeing her homophobic segment this week, he took to Twitter to respond, writing: “My sister has the credibility of a tabloid. Spins like this reveal her deep-seated anger, desperation and complete ignorance of what is actually going on in education today.”

My sister has the credibility of a tabloid. Spins like this reveal her deep-seated anger, desperation and complete ignorance of what is actually going on in education today. @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/z2tSQxBKNQ — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) March 10, 2022

Now, here’s what other people are saying…

@IngrahamAngle “Liberals are sexually grooming elementary students”?

nice deflection — Brian ??????NO DM's! 2020-10-30 12:20:00?? (@bearNSTL) March 10, 2022

anita bryant in 1977 / laura ingraham yesterday the wording may change but none of this is new pic.twitter.com/mOmZPihEv6 — matt (@mattxiv) March 10, 2022

Laura Ingraham hates her gay brother so now Fox watching assholes all over are gonna call LGBTQ+ people groomers. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 11, 2022

.@IngrahamAngle Republican ?stinks regarding “sexual grooming” and abuse of children. I guess that is why you gaslight. pic.twitter.com/D2j2JjBF5p — EyesWideOpen (@MojaveWoman) March 11, 2022

not gonna make a sexist joke about Laura Ingraham's opposition to good grooming, not me — Matt Bell ?? (@ProfMattBell) March 10, 2022

Repeating Putin's war lies and claiming liberals are "grooming" kids, aren't @TuckerCarlson & @IngrahamAngle now simply peddling fascist propaganda?

Fox's directors:

Rupert Murdoch

Lachlan Murdoch

William A. Burke

Chase Carey

Anne Dias

Roland A. Hernandez

Jacques Nasser

Paul Ryan — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 10, 2022

@IngrahamAngle Is this the grooming you were talking about? pic.twitter.com/ZUdDe0m9yV — stranger ???????? BLM Live your best life. (@Gitchigumi1) March 10, 2022

“When did our public schools, any schools, become what are essentially grooming centers for gender identity radicals?” asks Fox newsclown Laura Ingraham. The answers, of course, is never. On the other hand, Fraulein Laura has been grooming fascists for years. — Victor Laszlo (@Impolitics) March 11, 2022

Fuck @FoxNews and Laura Ingraham and anyone who buys into this nonsense. Literal dumpster fire human beings who should move to Russia since they love Putin so much. https://t.co/6UJ4eyR6PY — Lauren ???????? (@lelliephant) March 10, 2022

