Laura Ingraham put on blast by her gay brother over homophobic “sexual brainwashing” segment

Laura Ingraham leaned extra hard into homophobia during a segment about Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill on her show this week. Now, her gay brother is speaking out.

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, the Fox News propagandist dug into opponents of the bill, which bans curricula concerning LGBTQ issues in Florida classrooms, accusing them of wanting to “sexually brainwash” other people’s children.

“When did our public schools, any schools, become what are essentially grooming centers for gender identity radicals?” she said above a chyron written in all-caps that read: “LIBERALS ARE SEXUALLY GROOMING ELEMENTARY STUDENTS”.

Ingraham added, “As a mom, I think it’s appalling, it’s frightening, it’s disgusting, it’s despicable.”

But she wasn’t finished yet. In fact, she was just warming up.

“Florida just passed a bill to keep this type of sexual brainwashing out of schools,” she continued. “Democrats, though, claim the bill is bigoted, branding it as the ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill.’ Well, nice try. The real controversy, though, isn’t this bill. It’s that schools are peddling gender ideology when our international rankings in math, science, and reading are down across the board.”

Ingraham also aired two clips of individuals who viewers were led to believe are public school teachers, even though don’t appear to be. One is just a random person who never says anything about working at an elementary school. The other says she’s “in pre-school,” which is different from being a public elementary school teacher. Not to mention, the “Don’t Say Gay” bill is specifically geared toward students in kindergarten to third grade and doesn’t apply to pre-schools.

Ingraham’s brother Curtis, who is gay, has called her “nauseating” and a “monster” in the past. Speaking to the Daily Beast in 2018, he said, “She’s very smart, she’s well-spoken, but her emotional heart is just kind of dead.”

After seeing her homophobic segment this week, he took to Twitter to respond, writing: “My sister has the credibility of a tabloid. Spins like this reveal her deep-seated anger, desperation and complete ignorance of what is actually going on in education today.”

