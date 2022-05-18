whomp, whomp

Lauren Boebert is having a terrible day on Twitter and it’s all Madison Cawthorn’s fault

Lauren Boebert is having a very, very bad day on Twitter thanks to her BFF Madison Cawthorn losing his primary.

The 26-year-old anti-LGBTQ lawmaker lost his seat in North Carolina’s GOP primary to State Senator Chuck Edwards yesterday. His embarrassing defeat came just one day after securing a late message of support from ex-president Donald Trump.

So what does Boebert have to do with any of this?

Well, now that Cawthorn has officially been made a one-term member of Congress, people are hoping the same goes for Boebert.

Colorado’s GOP primary will happen on June 28. Early voting begins June 20. State Sen. Don Coram is currently challenging Boebert for her seat after securing enough valid signatures to be on the ballot last month.

Now that North Carolina’s GOP primary is in the bag, all eyes will soon turn to Colorado. Much like Edwards, Coram will no doubt see a flood of donations from people eager to unseat the gun-toting QAnon congressman. In fact, he’s already begun using Cawthorn’s defeat to raise money for his own campaign.

Last week, several former employees of Boebert’s Colorado diner called her a “monster” who didn’t pay them on time and claimed she once pulled a gun on an Obama supporter in a report published by Mother Jones.

The employees also alleged that they were paid in cash, with no taxes being deducted, and that Boebert spent huge amounts of money on things like breast implants, private schooling for her children, and a new Cadillac Escalade before paying them.

