Leslie Jordan and Megan Mullally reunite for a Will & Grace moment

One of our favorite comedy double acts was the catty relationship on Will & Grace between Karen Walker (played by Megan Mullally) and Beverley Leslie (Leslie Jordan). The two characters loathed one another and weren’t afraid to show it.

Behind the scenes, gay actor Jordan and Mullally are friends. The performers united on Saturday while appearing at the National Book Festival in Washington DC.

Mullally hosted an ‘In conversation with’ session with Jordan to discuss his book, How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well-Lived.

Away from the stage, Jordan delighted his 5million+ Instagram followers with a quick recreation of their Will & Grace characters. Watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

The Library of Congress filmed the conversation between the stars on Saturday.

Jordan revealed that when he was invited to audition for the role of Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace, he was unaware the part was originally written for Joan Collins. He and Mullally offer their own account of what led to the part going to Jordan instead.

You can watch below from the 8.05.33 minute mark. The entire conversation is hilarious, but there are also some touching memories from Jordan about his life, his relationship with his late mom, and being in recovery.

