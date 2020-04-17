Liam Payne finally addresses accusations of biphobia following the release of his last album

One Direction’s Liam Payne is finally addressing those accusations of biphobia that plagued him all throughout the release of his debut album LP1 last year.

The album dropped in December. Despite a heavy promotional campaign and lots of buzz, it ended up being a bomb, failing to produce a hit single or make any sort of dent in the music charts.

Much of the issue had to do with blowback Payne received for the album’s tenth track, “Both Ways,” which detailed a sexual encounter with a man and two women.

Many felt the song’s lyrics perpetuated passé stereotypes often attached bisexual people, particularly bisexual women. As a result, a backlash ensued and the hashtag #liampayneisoverparty trended on Twitter. Payne was never really able to successfully mitigate the fallout.

Now, five months later, he has issued an apology of sorts for the whole debacle. Speaking to the Daily Star, he says: “I am sorry to anyone who got offended by certain songs or different things on the album.”

“It was never my intention with any of the writing or things I was doing. I was just challenging myself in different areas. Looking back on it now, it was just a moment in time for me.”