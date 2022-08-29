Lil Nas X wows red carpet with topless, feathered hoop dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONTERO (@lilnasx)

Lil Nas X wowed the red carpet at the MTV VMAs last night with a stunning, feathered hoop dress. The see-through look also showed off the rapper and singer’s muscular physique. Swiped the Instagram posting above to see more angles.

The outfit was designed by Harris Reed for his most recent London Fashion Week show.

“This is heavy and it is Harris Reed,” Lil Nas X said to reporters. “It’s something fresh, something new, I feel amazing.”

This eight second video deserves your UNDIVIDED attention right now… 🚨 @LilNasX has arrived at the 2022 #VMAs 🚨 pic.twitter.com/C6Dt809XZt — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2022

The beloved gay performer swapped into a more figure-hugging outfit, with numerous cutouts, for the actual ceremony.

The VMAs took place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Lil Nas and Jack Harlow, who scored a huge hit last year with ‘Industry Baby’, both had the most nominations: seven each. In the end, they both scored three wins related to ‘Industry Baby’, while Harlow notched up a fourth award (‘Song of the Summer’) for his track ‘First Class’.

The awards they jointly won were: ‘Best Collaboration’, ‘Best Art Direction’ and ‘Best Visual Effects’.

Måneskin flaunt flesh

Lil Nas X wasn’t the only artist to show off some flesh last night. Cameras cut away during a performance by Italian rock band Måneskin after bassist Victoria De Angelis exposed a breast after one of her nipple pasties fell off. Singer Damiano David also showed off plenty of butt, wearing backless chaps and a thong.

Other winners on the night included Taylor Swift (Video of the Year for ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’), Bad Bunny (‘Artist of the Year’), Harry Styles (Best Album for Harry’s House) and Billie Eilish ( Song of the Year for ‘Happier Than Ever’), among others.

Dove Cameron won ‘Best New Artist’ and dedicated her award to “all of the queer kids out there who don’t feel that they can take up space.”