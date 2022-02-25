Lindsey Graham proves he’s the ultimate hypocrite and Twitter is tearing him to shreds

Following news that President Joe Biden will nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham took to social media to criticize the president.

“The radical Left has won President Biden over yet again,” railed the antigay senator. Graham, who was one of the few Republicans who publicly supported Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Court, had lobbied for South Carolina federal district judge J. Michelle Childs to get the job.

If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again. The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 25, 2022

“The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked,” Graham continued in his tweet. Childs’ record as a labor and employment lawyer in South Carolina came under scrutiny during the decision process.

“[Childs] comes from an anti-union law firm where she spent time defending employers from claims of civil rights and labor law violations,” David Borer, the general counsel of the American Federation of Government Employees, told the Washington Post. “That’s not what we need.”

Related: Those Lindsey Graham blackmail rumors just got kicked up five notches

But Graham wasn’t quite finished blasting Biden’s decision, despite the fact that he was one of three Republican senators who voted to confirm Jackson to her current position on the DC Court of Appeals less than one year ago. And his final complaint immediately failed the smell test.

In a followup tweet, he wrote: “The Harvard-Yale train to the Supreme Court continues to run unabated.”

I expect a respectful but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Harvard-Yale train to the Supreme Court continues to run unabated. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 25, 2022

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a graduate of Harvard Law School, and eight of the nine current justices went to Harvard or Yale for their JD. Childs, on the other hand, attended state schools.

No matter that if Judge Jackson is confirmed, she would be the first former federal public defender to sit on the Supreme Court — Graham is apparently more concerned with where Justices get their degrees than when they do with them.

Except… he isn’t.

Calling out Graham’s entirely hollow criticism, many commenters pointed out he had no similar complaints about Neil Gorsuch (Harvard) or Brett Kavanaugh (Yale).

Here’s what folks are saying:

Was this issue raised with Gorsuch or Kavanaugh? No? Great. Sit down, Lindsey. https://t.co/AL0Du8Wyio — Anthony Michael Kreis ????? (@AnthonyMKreis) February 25, 2022

You didn't mention it once when it was Kavanaugh.https://t.co/tArhoReLU3 — Queen of the Universe ???? (@rani_yachts) February 25, 2022

The “ Harvard-Yale train” is suddenly important when there’s a Black woman on it. — SageRobinson (@SageRobinson) February 25, 2022

Judge Jackson has 8.9 years of prior judicial experience. That’s more than four current Justices (Thomas, Roberts, Kagan, & Barrett) had *combined.* It's also more than 4 of the last 10 Justices had at their confirmations; 9 of the last 17; and 43 of the 58 appointed since 1900: pic.twitter.com/swsdUbm9qi — HecKatie (@xHeckKTx) February 25, 2022

Remind me, did you have a public outburst about Kavanaugh or Gorsuch and where they went to school? Wonder what’s different here? — Hoff-mann Hoff-amazing (@OriginalBad) February 25, 2022

Why didn't this bother you when you voted for Kavanaugh and Gorsuch (who not only are Ivy all the way, but even went to the same prep school)? — Amy Doghouse (@AmyDoghouse) February 25, 2022

It’s more interesting that 1/3rd of the Supreme Court were members of the Federalist Society personally — Jordan (@AimIessFriend) February 25, 2022

Speaking of Trains, what time did the Federalist Society Train drop off Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito? — Just Vent (@JustVent6) February 25, 2022

If you really have a problem with the "Harvard-Yale train" to SCOTUS, you could've voted against Roberts (Harvard undergrad & Law), Alito (Yale Law), Gorsuch (Harvard Law), or Kavanaugh (Yale undergrad & Law), but you didn't. ? Sit down. — Langdon Grant (@langdongrant2) February 25, 2022

Supreme Court hypocrisy is nothing new to Graham, of course. When he joined a GOP blockade of President Biden’s SCOTUS nominee in 2016, he held strong that a confirmation should never be allowed in an election year. “I want you to use my words against me,” he said at the time, alluding to a potential reverse scenario where a Republican president had a chance to fill a seat in an election year.

When Donald Trump did get that chance following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg in 2020, Graham did a complete about-face. “I am certain if the shoe were on the other foot,” he told Democrats on the judiciary panel, “you would do the same.”