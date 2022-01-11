Lindsey Graham is being a total drama queen again

Lindsey Graham‘s at it again.

The antigay senator from South Carolina went on a local AM radio station to warn Americans that they’re currently living in the “most dangerous times since the late ’30s” because of the “radical” legislative agenda of his ex-BFF Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Graham sat down with billionaire businessman/right wing radio host John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM the other day to talk about the 2022 midterms and how he believes voters will be motivated “not based on what happened on Jan. 6, but based on this failed Democratic radical agenda.”

“These folks running our country in the House and the Senate and Biden don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “These are the most dangerous times since the late ’30s.”

Now, Senator, there’s no need to be so dramatic. The late 1930s was when Hitler was at his most powerful and the United States, still in deep financial tumult because of the Great Depression, was about to enter WWII. We’re fairly certain things today aren’t quite as dangerous as that.

During the interview, Graham also predicted that Republicans will make huge gains in November’s election, paving the way for his man crush, ex-president Donald Trump, to reclaim the White House in 2024.

“What Democrats are trying to do is tear up the Constitution,” he said. “They are trying to change the balance of power in this country. This is the most radical approach to our constitutional checks and balances in my lifetime, and maybe ever. There’s going to be a backlash in 2022.”

Even more radical than that time Republicans tried to overturn the 2020 election results by bullying state officials, filing bogus lawsuits, and staging a failed coup d’etat.

We’re sure Graham’s fear mongering is about his deep concern for his country and has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis just told the Associated Press that she’s investating his potentially illegal call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last November regarding the state’s election results.

ABC News reports:

Willis declined to speak about the specifics, but she confirmed that the investigation’s scope includes — but is not limited to — a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a November 2020 phone call between U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Raffensperger, the abrupt resignation of the U.S. attorney in Atlanta on Jan. 4, 2021, and comments made during December 2020 Georgia legislative committee hearings on the election.

Listen to Graham’s interview with Catsimatidis below. Or don’t.

