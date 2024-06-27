Tiffany Trump sees an opportunity.

With her older sister Ivanka taking a backseat–or, rather, no seat–in her father’s latest presidential bid to instead focus on repairing her reputation so she can get invited back to the Met Gala her family, it appears 30-year-old Tiffany is pursuing a more active a role in her elderly father’s life and campaign.

In addition to showing up for the final day of his hush money trial in New York last month (where he appeared not to recognize her as he walked into the courtroom to hear the guilty verdict), Tiffany has convinced her husband, Michael Boulos, and very influential father-in-law, Lebanese-born billionaire Massad Boulos, to be unofficial Trump 2024 surrogates.

Trump walks in past Jr, Eric, and Tiffany pic.twitter.com/9asd0f31oT — Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2024

Thanks to Tiffany, the Bouloses have agreed to try and help the convicted, ex-president connect with Arab American voters, an influential voting bloc that has traditionally skewed Democratic and who he has regularly insulted for years and years.

Last month, CBS News reported that both father and son with a roomful of Arab American activists in the swing state of Michigan to talk about how the 78-year-old candidate might make inroads with their community.

Former Trump administration diplomat/gay Judas Richard Grenell was also at the meeting and fielded questions about the situation in Gaza and what Trump would have done differently from President Joe Biden had he been in office when the conflict erupted last October.

Two weeks after that, the AP reported that Tiff’s father-in-law returned to Michigan for a private fundraiser with extreme anti-LGBTQ+ House Speaker Mike Johnson and approximately 50 Arab Americans.

That event was followed by several one-on-one sessions with high-profile leaders in the state’s Arab American community.

Boulos, who first met Trump in 2019 but wasn’t involved in his 2020 campaign, claimed the meetings earlier this month were “more of a personal effort to reconnect with friends” than anything.

And in a statement, Trump campaign spokesperson Brian Hughes stopped short of calling Boulos an official surrogate, saying instead the campaign was “grateful that supporters of President Trump are working to communicate with this community.”

It’s unclear what political opportunity Trump thinks he has with the Arab American community considering all the disparaging remarks he’s made about Islam over the years and the fact that one of his first acts as president was to issue a “total and complete” ban on Muslims entering the U.S.

But Tiffany’s here to help in whatever she can!

According to the most recent census report, Michigan has the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the country, with over 310,000 residents of Middle Eastern or North African ancestry. Trump won the state by a little over 10,000 votes in 2016. But then Biden retook the state in 2020 by a roughly 154,000-vote margin.

Trump and Biden will faceoff in the first of two presidential debates at 9 p.m. ET tonight. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate at the network’s studios in Atlanta, Georgia, the same state where the ex-president is currently charged with election racketeering.

Trump told reporters the other day that “I think we have a lot of people coming” to the debate. No word whether Tiffany, her husband, or her father-in-law will be among them, but we wouldn’t be surprised.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

Don't forget to share: