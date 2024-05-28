Tiffany Trump made a surprise appearance at her father’s hush trial in New York today. But it’s unclear whether the ex-president even noticed her standing in the crowd outside the courtroom.
Donald Trump‘s forgotten fourth offspring–along with his adult sons, Don Jr. and Eric Trump, and Eric’s wife, aspiring country singer Lara–went down to the Manhattan Criminal Court today to attend the closing arguments of his historic trial.
Noticeably absent from Trump’s closest group of supporters were his third wife, Melania, and his one-time favorite child, Ivanka, both of whom have been avoiding the trail (and him) for months.
Tiffany stood between Don Jr. and Eric as her father walked past on his way into the courtroom and reporters shouted “Where’s Melania?” in the distance. But he didn’t appear to acknowledge the 30-year-old, even after she smiled at him.
Moments before going inside, Trump spewed his usual grievances to reporters, slamming Judge Juan Merchan as “conflicted” and corrupt and saying it was a “dangerous and dark day” for the country.
Judge Merchan said closing arguments are expected to take all day and might carry into Wednesday unless jurors are OK with staying late to finish today.
After that, he’ll instruct them on the law before deliberations begin in the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president (with three more to go!).
It’s unclear where exactly Melania was today. Perhaps she’s back at Mar-a-Lago, filling online orders for her latest line of veteran-themed jewelry that people placed yesterday, Memorial Day?
The ex-FLOTUS has been plugging customizable stainless steel or gold plated medallions, ranging from $125 to $175, that celebrate “our service members, our Nation, and our freedom.”
Each design can be personally engraved and comes with a limited-edition digital collectible.
Trump faces 34 criminal charges and a potential four-year prison sentence in his hush money trial.
He has pleaded not guilty.
