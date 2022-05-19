It looks like Lauren Boebert is about to go through some things

The group responsible for sharing that explicit video of Madison Cawthorn face-humping his cousin says it’s turning its sights towards Lauren Boebert next.

“I think we’re gonna go after Lauren Boebert in Colorado in a similar way,” David B. Wheeler, cofounder of the American Muckrakers PAC, tells Insider. “I think we’re gonna engage in that race pretty quickly.”

That certainly sounds cryptic.

Without divulging too many details, Wheeler says his group has obtained “interesting information” about the anti-LGBTQ congresswoman, whose primary against GOP state Sen. Don Coram will take place on June 28.

Wheeler added that the information is “certainly not as salacious as some of the Cawthorn stuff,” and instead deals with financial matters.

Last week, several former employees of Boebert’s gun-themed diner, Shooters Grill, called her a “monster” who didn’t pay them on time in a report published by Mother Jones.

The employees also alleged that they were paid in cash, with no taxes being deducted, and that Boebert wasted huge amounts of money on things like breast implants, private schooling for her children, and a new Cadillac Escalade.

Last fall, a filing with the Federal Election Commission showed Boebert illegally used campaign funds to cover her rent and utilities bills. She later had to pay back $6,650 to her campaign after using the money to make four Venmo payments labeled as “personal expenses.”

And last summer, the Associated Press reported that Boebert violated ethics and campaign finance laws when she failed to disclose her husband’s nearly $1 million income during her 2020 campaign.

It remains to be seen exactly how the American Muckrakers PAC will go after Boebert, but Wheeler says he plans to use targeted messages on text and social media.

“We have procured domain names and Twitter handles and we are in discussions with various groups in Colorado that collaborate,” he says.

One of those domain names, Fire Boebert, should go live later this week.

