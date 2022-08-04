macho man

Madison Cawthorn shares his idea of birthday “fun” in video

By
Madison Cawthorn
Madison Cawthorn (Photo: Twitter)

Another video of GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn is prompting plenty of comments online. This time it’s one he posted himself, rather than leaked by others.

Cawthorn turned 27 on August 1. He spent last weekend celebrating with friends. This included going for fancy cocktails, enjoying a military band, and dressing up in combat fatigues and pretending to be staking out a building in a combat-style exercise.

Just the regular sort of stuff we all do on our birthdays, right?

You can watch the video below.

Cawthorn shared the video clips on his Instagram, saying, “One heck of a birthday weekend! Best friends and the best family. Washington, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida all ensured a very eventful and fun birthday. Back to work now.”

He called the gun segment of the celebrations “force on force training in a shoot house.”

Cawthorn was elected in 2020 but quickly became one of the most controversial, MAGA Reps. in Congress. He lost his GOP primary for reelection a couple of months ago, meaning he’ll be leaving the House in early 2023.

Defeat in his primary followed a string of controversies, including arrests for traffic violations, attempts to carry a gun on a plane, and the leaking of photos of him dressed in drag at a cruise ship party. Then there was the video of him, naked, appearing to mock-hump a male friend in bed.

Who, also, could forget that classic video of him sparring with a tree?

Online, many people had something to say about Cawthorn’s birthday “fun.”

