Madison Cawthorn uses final Congress speech to “reclaim masculinity” and OMFG you guys

North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn made a rare and unexpected appearance in Congress yesterday. What was the reason for the MAGA lawmaker’s return? To deliver a rant encouraging the men of the US to “reclaim masculinity” and to warn of the dangers of “metrosexuals”.

Cawthorn, 27, is due to leave office in January after he lost his Republican primary earlier this year. In what was likely his final Congressional speech. Cawthorn said young men need to step up and be prepared to battle.

Leaving Congress, Cawthorn issues an address to Alpha males: “Our young men.. are taught that being a soft metrosexual is more valuable than training the mind, body & soul. I ask the young men of this nation: Will you reclaim your masculinity? Will you become a man to be feared?” pic.twitter.com/kmfrHCKXLY — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 1, 2022

“Our young men are taught that weakness is strength, that delicacy is desirable, and that being a soft metrosexual is more valuable than training the mind, body, and soul.

“Social media has weakened us, siphoning our men of their will to fight. To rise in a noble manner, square their jaws, and charge once more into the breach of light to defend what they love.

“So on this precipice of disaster, I ask the young men of this nation a question. Will you sit behind a screen while the storied tales of your forefathers become myth?

“Or will you stand resolute against the dying light of America’s golden age? Will you reclaim your masculinity? Will you become a man to be feared, to be respected, to be looked up to?

“Or will you let this nation’s next generation be its final generation?”

Madison Cawthorn controversies

Cawthorn became the youngest representative in the US congress when he was elected in 2020. However, his two years in office were dogged by controversy. Aligning himself with the far-right of the Republican party, he railed against DC politics, infamously bragging about being invited to orgies by lawmakers he’d formerly respected. Most assumed he was talking about fellow Republicans.

Cawthorn was arrested twice for driving offenses. He and his wife divorced after eight months of marriage … days after he urged a conference of students to marry young.

Then there were the photos of him dressed in women’s clothing at a party on a cruise ship when younger. And the video of him, naked, appearing to mock hump a male cousin in bed.

Ya mean masculine like this? I’m so confused! 🧐 pic.twitter.com/x71yhIJ5yA — Joseph Lee (@mymanjoe) December 1, 2022

Madison Cawthorn is worried that American men are soft and weak. It’s always about projection with the GOP. pic.twitter.com/FYwgtc5B9y — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) November 30, 2022

I’m confused: 1) does he think he’s feared? 2) does he think being “feared” is a healthy definition of what makes a man “masculine”? — Grace Alexander (@GraceAl38236563) December 1, 2022

Is Madison a ‘man to be feared?’ We should probably ask his cousin.. — Sandy KoVaxx (@KovaxxSandy) December 1, 2022

Reclaim your masculinity through my new program Cawthorn Tree Punching. pic.twitter.com/cPQ9FgSMj4 — Jordan Lamonte III (@deep_state_ceo) December 1, 2022

LIndsey might be interested. 😇 — Ann S (@GermanRoots5) December 1, 2022

With all the problems facing humanity and this is the discourse that is on the record on the floor of our House of Representatives? These are our priorities? The world must be laughing at us. — ☘️People are NOT Illegal☘️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@lakobos217) December 1, 2022

In a final speech, Madison Cawthorn warned, “Our young men are being taught that being a soft metrosexual is more valuable than training the mind, body and soul.” When asked to comment Josh Hawley said, “I’m sorry, I was gazing at Tom Cotton. Doesn’t he have beautiful skin?” pic.twitter.com/VcPbEpebiO — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) November 30, 2022

Election failure and future plans

Several media outlets have reported on Rep. Cawthorn closing his offices in DC and North Carolina, ahead of leaving office in January. The phone lines were also dead. Most assumed Cawthorn had checked out of his job early.

The man elected to replace Cawthorn to represent North Carolina’s 11th District is state Senator Chuck Edwards (R ). Following his primary success over Cawthorn earlier in the year, Edwards won the midterm election last month with 53% of the vote.

Last month, responding to claims that Cawthorn had already closed his offices, Edwards issued a press statement. Edwards said he was happy to assist residents navigating federal agencies, even though he was still two months away from taking office. The statement was titled, “Just because a federal office closed does not mean constituents stop needing help.”

Last month, North Carolina’s Asheville Citizen Times reported Cawthorn had bought a $1.1million new home in Florida. This prompted speculation as to whether Cawthorn wants to kick-start his political career by standing in the Sunshine State.