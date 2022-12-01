Madison Cawthorn uses final Congress speech to “reclaim masculinity” and OMFG you guys

North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn made a rare and unexpected appearance in Congress yesterday. What was the reason for the MAGA lawmaker’s return? To deliver a rant encouraging the men of the US to “reclaim masculinity” and to warn of the dangers of “metrosexuals”.
Cawthorn, 27, is due to leave office in January after he lost his Republican primary earlier this year. In what was likely his final Congressional speech. Cawthorn said young men need to step up and be prepared to battle.
Leaving Congress, Cawthorn issues an address to Alpha males: “Our young men.. are taught that being a soft metrosexual is more valuable than training the mind, body & soul. I ask the young men of this nation: Will you reclaim your masculinity? Will you become a man to be feared?” pic.twitter.com/kmfrHCKXLY
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 1, 2022
“Our young men are taught that weakness is strength, that delicacy is desirable, and that being a soft metrosexual is more valuable than training the mind, body, and soul.
“Social media has weakened us, siphoning our men of their will to fight. To rise in a noble manner, square their jaws, and charge once more into the breach of light to defend what they love.
“So on this precipice of disaster, I ask the young men of this nation a question. Will you sit behind a screen while the storied tales of your forefathers become myth?
“Or will you stand resolute against the dying light of America’s golden age? Will you reclaim your masculinity? Will you become a man to be feared, to be respected, to be looked up to?
“Or will you let this nation’s next generation be its final generation?”
Madison Cawthorn controversies
Cawthorn became the youngest representative in the US congress when he was elected in 2020. However, his two years in office were dogged by controversy. Aligning himself with the far-right of the Republican party, he railed against DC politics, infamously bragging about being invited to orgies by lawmakers he’d formerly respected. Most assumed he was talking about fellow Republicans.
Cawthorn was arrested twice for driving offenses. He and his wife divorced after eight months of marriage … days after he urged a conference of students to marry young.
Then there were the photos of him dressed in women’s clothing at a party on a cruise ship when younger. And the video of him, naked, appearing to mock hump a male cousin in bed.
Many failed to take his latest speech seriously.
Ya mean masculine like this? I’m so confused! 🧐 pic.twitter.com/x71yhIJ5yA
— Joseph Lee (@mymanjoe) December 1, 2022
Madison Cawthorn is worried that American men are soft and weak.
It’s always about projection with the GOP. pic.twitter.com/FYwgtc5B9y
— The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) November 30, 2022
I’m confused: 1) does he think he’s feared? 2) does he think being “feared” is a healthy definition of what makes a man “masculine”?
— Grace Alexander (@GraceAl38236563) December 1, 2022
Is Madison a ‘man to be feared?’ We should probably ask his cousin..
— Sandy KoVaxx (@KovaxxSandy) December 1, 2022
Reclaim your masculinity through my new program Cawthorn Tree Punching. pic.twitter.com/cPQ9FgSMj4
— Jordan Lamonte III (@deep_state_ceo) December 1, 2022
LIndsey might be interested. 😇
— Ann S (@GermanRoots5) December 1, 2022
With all the problems facing humanity and this is the discourse that is on the record on the floor of our House of Representatives? These are our priorities? The world must be laughing at us.
— ☘️People are NOT Illegal☘️🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🇺🇦 (@lakobos217) December 1, 2022
In a final speech, Madison Cawthorn warned, “Our young men are being taught that being a soft metrosexual is more valuable than training the mind, body and soul.” When asked to comment Josh Hawley said, “I’m sorry, I was gazing at Tom Cotton. Doesn’t he have beautiful skin?” pic.twitter.com/VcPbEpebiO
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) November 30, 2022
Election failure and future plans
Several media outlets have reported on Rep. Cawthorn closing his offices in DC and North Carolina, ahead of leaving office in January. The phone lines were also dead. Most assumed Cawthorn had checked out of his job early.
The man elected to replace Cawthorn to represent North Carolina’s 11th District is state Senator Chuck Edwards (R ). Following his primary success over Cawthorn earlier in the year, Edwards won the midterm election last month with 53% of the vote.
Last month, responding to claims that Cawthorn had already closed his offices, Edwards issued a press statement. Edwards said he was happy to assist residents navigating federal agencies, even though he was still two months away from taking office. The statement was titled, “Just because a federal office closed does not mean constituents stop needing help.”
Last month, North Carolina’s Asheville Citizen Times reported Cawthorn had bought a $1.1million new home in Florida. This prompted speculation as to whether Cawthorn wants to kick-start his political career by standing in the Sunshine State.
20 Comments
Paris in Santiago
I’m surprised evil maggot Josh Hawley hasnt been outed yet, and should be, given his anti-queer stance. His male staffers are messy. There’s proof out there. C’mon people! Do tell!
LumpyPillows
Madison, Madison, Madison… What a train wreck. I will almost miss him. His history is a Jekyll and Hyde of hyper masculinity (those poor battered trees) and femininity (rock that lingerie) that proves he is uncomfortable in his own skin and it has metastasized into a broken adult.
He does get one theme almost right – there is a problem with non-alpha males, but it isn’t them, it is society’s disdain for them – for him. Boys and men are all unique and span a wide spectrum of personality traits. It is the denigration of boys and men who are not alpha males/super masculine that is the reason so many boys and men struggle with being themselves; accepting themselves, and being better people. So, while he seems to get that something is wrong, he gets the answer wrong. We should embrace boys and men, in all their varied masculinities, as they are and see that they are indeed good people.
There is nothing wrong with feminine gay boys. They are fabulous. They should not be made to feel like lesser boys. This is where the trauma starts. This is why they think they might be girls. While some actually might be trans, the vast majority are just traumatized gay boys and men questioning themselves. Therein is the real story that few get right.
abfab
Hello LP….and what’s with getting your jaw squared off? How does one explain that bullshit? He sure is a case study.
abfab
It’s always the republicans who are complete wack jobs before, during and even after their tenure. The list is endless, but this cretin takes the cake. And who the hell still talks about metrosexuals any more? So, he’ll end up in Wilton Manors of all places……may someone accidentally wheel him off a small bridge and into a deep canal.
LumpyPillows
Hey, there AB. I’m not clear on your comments. I’m in no way defending Madison. I do agree he is a case study for my point – he’s a gay man struggling with his masculinity and he’s over compensating.
abfab
Oh no, I’m sorry LP, I may not have been clear enough. I was asking what he meant with this BS….”To rise in a noble manner, square their jaws”. Who talks like that!
No, of course I knew you weren’t defending him.
LumpyPillows
Ah, now I get it. Yeah, I try to just watch his lips and ignore his words.
Mister P
Don’t sleep on or listen to Lumpy Pillows.
LumpyPillows
Please don’t sleep on me. I guess I haven’t made that clear recently. Thank you.
As far as the rest of your comment, it would be more helpful to say what you disagree with. To simplify it, use your words, don’t just act out. I thought my comment to be rather nuanced. Is it that you didn’t understand it, or, more likely, that you just want to be rude? It is nice to be acknowledged, so for that you have my thanks.
abfab
LP, I should take a few lessons from you! Where did you ever get the patience to suffer such fools gladly? High marks honey.
LumpyPillows
Thanks. Some days I am more patient than others. Some days I’m even wrong. Go figure.
abfab
Right cheers thanks a lot sweetie!
bachy
So happy to see this, and other delusional nutjobs carted out of Congress.
LumpyPillows
Happy as well, but our work is not done on getting the rest gone!
abfab
Yes or no. He is a metrosexual. I’m not well versed in the matter but didn’t it sort of hinge on being a het who was totally into tailored suits and extra fine grooming?
Mister P
Gee, maybe I will create another screen name and have a conversation with myself and tell people how wrong they are about transgenderism.
James
Cawthorne is an IDIOT.
And the people who voted for him must be as stupid as he is.
SDR94103
she a messy bottom. clean up your mess, thang.
Hayden
And let’s not forget him on camera seeming to enjoy being felt up by one of his aids. Because according to him and his sycophants being gay is never compared to masculinity. Yeesh.
Mike Hunt
Grrrrrrrl …. I have no idea where to even begin …….