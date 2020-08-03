MAGA loser gets a$$ kicked for threatening to sodomize woman then slapping another across the face

A self-proclaimed white supremacist and Trump supporter from Florida was caught on tape threatening to “butt-f*ck” a woman on a table before punching another woman in the face.

In a video that went viral over the weekend, 36-year-old Nicholas Arnold Schock can be seem without a mask and with his pants nearly falling down demanding employees at Sarasota, Florida, business “call Donald Trump” after they requested he quit exposing himself to patrons.

Seems like a reasonable request to us.

Evidently, Schock didn’t think so.

“I’m a white supremacist,” he rages in the video. “The Aryan nation will rule the world!”

He continues, almost incoherently, “People covered in tattoos are going to be my closest relatives, I promise you!”

“Do you know Donald Trump? If you don’t know Donald Trump, I’m not going nowhere.”

Then he points to a woman nearby and threatens, “I will butt-f*ck this b*tch on the table right now!”

When another woman tells him there are children present, he slaps her across the mouth, sending her flying to the ground. That’s when several others tackle him to the ground.

Police were called and Schock, who claims he suffers from “psychological issues,” was booked into the Sarasota County jail for battery and disturbing the peace.

Bail has been set at $55,000 bail. Maybe he should “call Donald Trump” for help?

Watch.