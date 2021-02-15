Makeup artist’s amazing one-man duets with himself go viral

Darrell Thorne, a makeup artist and performer is picking up a following with his innovative drag duets with himself. One video he posted last week has racked up thousands of views on Instagram and Tik Tok. In it, Thorne places a double-sided mirror down the center of his face, and uses make-up to create different personas on each side.

His latest video is a performance of ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’, the Dirty Dancing classic from Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.

An earlier video from late last year found him performing ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ by Elton John and Kiki Dee. It caught the attention of Elton himself, who reshared it to his millions of followers.

Thorne is based in Bushwick, Brooklyn, New York. The “performer, designer, and producer” tells Queerty that in non-pandemic times, he performs “in all types of venues, all over the word, from opera to television to nightclubs and everything in between.”

He says he actually rarely performs in drag in front of a live audience. “The majority of the time I transform myself and my team of dancers into some unearthly, fantastical creatures which are beyond drag or gender.”

Being forced to stay home during the pandemic has proved productive: “It’s been such an interesting time to self reflect and get very clear on how I want to spend my time going forward. Both writing and creating video content have emerged as areas to place my focus.”

Feedback to his latest video has delighted him: “It’s really wonderful to hear all the feedback from people saying it’s brought them joy, made them happy, etc.”

And new fans will be pleased to know they don’t have to wait too long for the next one.

“I’m working on a new one which I’ll be posting this week, and I plan to do a whole series of these ‘duets’, delving into all sorts of scenarios. Stay tuned!”

