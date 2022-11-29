classy

Marjorie Taylor Greene is now talking about farts and underwear on Twitter

By
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's reported Jimmy Kimmel to police
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: Facebook)

Marjorie Taylor Greene has managed to gross out Twitter users with one of her latest Tweets.

The far-right GOP Rep. from Georgia had her personal Twitter account suspended last year for repeatedly spreading Covid misinformation (she kept her official Congressional account).

Last week, her suspension was lifted after new Twitter owner Elon Musk introduced an amnesty on banned accounts.

Greene has wasted little time questioning scientific advice regarding Covid. Last night she took aim at people who still choose to wear a face mask.

“So many people still wearing masks,” she began. “I just want to ask you. If a pair of underwear, really thick ones, high quality cotton, can’t protect you from a fart, then how will a mask protect you from covid??”

Greene’s tweet has prompted over 3,000 comments. Some of her MAGA followers were quick to applaud her thinking on a topic she knows little about. Many others pointed out her lack of understanding of science.

Gas particles are considerably smaller than viruses or the airborne water droplets which can carry Covid. Gases like methane and carbon dioxide are odorless, but once combined with hydrogen sulfide and ammonia in the gut, become considerably more smelly.

Others just rolled their eyes at Greene’s latest display of class.

