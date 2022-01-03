nah bruh

Matt Damon appeals to toxic males in weird new crypto ad and Twitter is NOT having it

By · 8 comments

2022 is already off to a wild start. First, Marjorie Taylor Greene was permanently banned from Twitter. Now, Matt Damon has been accused of being a digital con artist for trying to sell cryptocurrency to fragile straight men online. What??

Related: Matt Damon says he stopped using anti-gay ‘f-slur’ recently after daughter asked him to stop

The 51-year-old actor leans hard into toxic masculinity in a new commercial for crypto.com. In it, he compares investing in cryptocurrency to things like scaling Mount Everest, exploring outer space, and… kissing girls?

“Fortune favors the brave,” Damon says.

The commercial has been making the rounds in movie theaters for a few weeks now, but it recently hit social media, where it hasn’t been met with a very warm response.

Evidently, people aren’t interested in hearing a guy who didn’t know the word “f*g” was homophobic until just last year talk about how cryptocurrency will lead them into the future.

In case you forgot, last August, Damon confessed in an interview that he used the “f-slur for a homosexual” until just a few months earlier, when his daughter informed him it was offensive.

Related: Matt Damon now says he’s never used the word “f*g” after literally saying he’s used the word “f*g”

“I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You. She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

Now, here’s what people are saying about his new crypto commercial…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.