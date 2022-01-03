Matt Damon appeals to toxic males in weird new crypto ad and Twitter is NOT having it

2022 is already off to a wild start. First, Marjorie Taylor Greene was permanently banned from Twitter. Now, Matt Damon has been accused of being a digital con artist for trying to sell cryptocurrency to fragile straight men online. What??
The 51-year-old actor leans hard into toxic masculinity in a new commercial for crypto.com. In it, he compares investing in cryptocurrency to things like scaling Mount Everest, exploring outer space, and… kissing girls?
“Fortune favors the brave,” Damon says.
The commercial has been making the rounds in movie theaters for a few weeks now, but it recently hit social media, where it hasn’t been met with a very warm response.
Evidently, people aren’t interested in hearing a guy who didn’t know the word “f*g” was homophobic until just last year talk about how cryptocurrency will lead them into the future.
In case you forgot, last August, Damon confessed in an interview that he used the “f-slur for a homosexual” until just a few months earlier, when his daughter informed him it was offensive.
“I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You. She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”
Now, here’s what people are saying about his new crypto commercial…
Woke up to Kevin Sorbo and Matt Damon trending. Hey 2022, there’s still time to bring a different energy….
— Megan “Let it….rain… ???????” Kilpatrick (@thatMeganRN) January 3, 2022
Matt Damon talking about let’s go into the future like didn’t you just stop saying the F word last year ?? https://t.co/njXkfj70FK
— Shelagh Dolan (@ShelaghDolan) January 3, 2022
You may be zoned out during commercials and not have noticed, but there’s an ad with Matt Damon that likens trading cryptocurrency to climbing a mountain and being an astronaut.
— Chris Finke (@SlipperyFox10) January 1, 2022
saddest thing about Matt Damon's macho-baiting crypto pitch where the viewer must ACT NOW or he's a weak pussy is that this is a top 3 classic pitch all financial schemes have used to goad men into forking over their paltry savings. Nothing has changed in 150 years
— Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) January 3, 2022
It’s weird to remember that there was a period when I really liked Matt Damon
— Lux “Trash Phoenix” Alptraum (@LuxAlptraum) January 3, 2022
It is hilariously telling that the Matt Damon crypto ad depicts all these brave and world-changing events like scaling Everest, discovering continents, the first manned flight, and… kissing a girl.
— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) January 3, 2022
Getting financial advise from Matt Damon, while reading up on crypto in the dim light of a Gwyneth Paltrow pussy candle.
— The Catfather (@phishermensfoe) January 3, 2022
The most crypto thing ever is the new Matt Damon commercial where they compare themselves to Galileo and Sir Edmund Hillary despite just being a bunch of digital con artists.
— Chris D’Lauro (@CogNerd) January 2, 2022
[matt damon strolls past a spanish galleon] are you going to put your life savings into the pretend computer dog money that you can’t spend or are you a pussy
— Ulysses S. Cocksman (@USCocksman) January 2, 2022
the matt damon crypto commercial makes me want to flush myself down the toilet
— heinie wipe (@molllllusk) January 2, 2022
Matt Damon seems like much less of a dick than Ben Affleck but this crypto commercial narrows the gap significantly.
— Moti Rieber ? (@rebmoti) December 26, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
8 Comments
Fahd
He´ll be doing reverse mortgage commercials in another 10 years. What´s the backstory on how he became the pathetically greedy bad example he is now?
Ronbo
Oh Graham! Rather than creating enemies, just apologize for the false stories you instigated against gay progressive Alex Morse, enabling your favorite conservative to win.
You don’t have to become progressive; but, please apologize. It’s the right thing to do.
Ronbo
Remember the “twitter brains” who attacked Damon for using the f-word as the foundation of his apology for having ever using the word?
They’re back!
Donston
There’s too much unknown about cryptocurrency and its future for a rich actor to feel the need to its face. The ad itself is kinda cringe-y and base, but that’s nothing new in the advertising world. I still find it cringe-y that almost every commercial trying to actively appeal to queers are about AIDS pills.
MrMichaelJ
Oh it’s a safe bet he’s had infinitely more up his backside than I have.
Donston
Is “straight-presenting’ guys indulging queer behaviors, real or imagined” all you ever have to contribute or all you care about? Or is this some online persona? I hope the latter.
Jim
People who take financial advise from a celebrity get what they deserve.
SamB
Cheesy commercial but why is everyone getting bent out of shape? This is newsworthy?