Matt Gaetz is having an absolutely horrible day

The list of former Matt Gaetz associates cooperating with prosecutors in the sex crimes investigation into the congressman continues to grow longer.

A Florida shock jock with connections to Gaetz has pleaded guilty in a deal that is likely to see him provide evidence against Gaetz.

The Daily Beast reports that “Big Joe” Ellicott issued a guilty plea to “pay bribes and kickbacks,” and also to illegally selling Adderall. His plea deal requires him to cooperate with other ongoing investigations in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Ellicott is a close friend of Joel Greenberg, Gaetz’s former “wingman” who is also cooperating in the investigation.

Ellicott is reported to know key details that could corroborate Greenberg’s version of events.

Greenberg pleaded guilty to federal crimes including sex trafficking of a minor, identity theft, wire fraud, and conspiracy last May. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to provide “substantial assistance” to investigators in their case against Gaetz.

Earlier this year, Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend testified before a federal grand jury, leading many to believe the Department of Justice is getting close to indicting him.

Multiple sources claim Gaetz’s ex tagged along with him and his alleged 17-year-old lover on a trip to the Bahamas in 2018. CBS News also reports that investigators are looking into whether the embattled lawmaker obstructed justice when he had a secret phone call with the ex and another woman.

Gaetz, for his part, continues to deny having sex with the girl. We’re not sure how much longer that defense can last.

The congressman isn’t getting much sympathy on Twitter:

Matt Gaetz is having another horrible day. Cheers. — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) January 26, 2022

Not sure if Matt Gaetz realizes this, but all of his criminal friends fully cooperating against him after they agreed to plead guilty themselves in exchange for that cooperation means going to jail is all but inevitable for him. That’s a perp walk I’m looking forward to seeing. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 26, 2022

The walls close in on Matt Gaetz! Joel Greenberg's best friend,

Big Joe Ellicott, has just pleaded GUILTY in the case surrounding the sex trafficking ring and potentially has DAMAGING information against Gaetz. Sleep tight Matty! — Jon Cooper ?? (@joncoopertweets) January 26, 2022

Matt Gaetz’s lawyers will no longer be able to attack Joel Greenberg’s credibility and call that their primary defense. There are now multiple witnesses against Gaetz – Greenberg, his ex-girlfriend, and now Ellicott. And those are just the ones we know about. Walls, closing in. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) January 26, 2022