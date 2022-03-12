May the force be with Mark Hamill’s response to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill

Star Wars star Mark Hamill offered a stellar response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
The proposed legislation—officially called the Parental Rights in Education bill and passed by Florida’s Senate on March 8—bans educators and others from discussing gender and sexual identities with younger students.
“Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” the bill reads.
And the measure, which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated he’ll sign into law, is one of more than 150 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in the 2022 legislative session around the United States, CNN reports.
The day the “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed the Florida Senate, the Occupy Democrats’ Twitter account reported on students’ protests in the Sunshine State, saying these young people have made it clear they’re “going to #SayGayAnyway.”
And Hamill retweeted that missive—and wrote the word “gay” a total of 69 times.
gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gaygay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2022
Hamill has proven himself an LGBTQ ally before: In 2020, for example, he posted an “#LGBTerrific” poem about Finn and Poe, two Star Wars heroes whose chemistry was certainly noticed but never canonized.
Luke never met either Finn or Poe
So what they do behind closed doors
I guess I'll never know…
But I would like to also note that love is love
Whatever floats your boat.#LGBTerrific ? https://t.co/swT1F1UsOG
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 30, 2019
When conservative commentator Ben Shapiro replied to Hamill’s “gay” tweet—accusing the Luke Skywalker portrayer of “parroting idiotic propaganda” to “indoctrinate small children into gender and sexual ideology”—Hamill had a cheeky rejoinder.
Hi Ben,
I LOVE mind-reading acts! Now guess which finger I'm holding up…
??- Mar? https://t.co/et79YujyB2 pic.twitter.com/gFY1uger67
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 11, 2022
We love it when the last Jedi has the last word!
9 Comments
Bosch
Looks like Ben Shapiro thinks being gay is some kind of choice you make. I don’t think he knows what he exposes about himself by voicing that belief.
SamB
I don’t think he’s saying that. I don’t think talking about it will indoctrinate a child, ultimately, but there is a concern that a kid, at that age, will be pegged one way and then they feel they have to be that. Just leave the kids alone and let them be kids, and let them figure it out naturally, why would anyone talk about sexuality to a 5 year old? It’s not needed in a public school. The parent is more than fee to talk about it if they want.
Bosch
Sam, I’m not going down this road again. When I give you information about the psychological development of a human, you give me politics and opinions. And there is nothing “sexual” about understanding that people love who people love.
SamB
Bosch: How could you say there is nothing sexual about who people love? It’s all sex. That’s it. As a kid I would rather be friends with boys over girls and I think that was probably because I’m gay but maybe not? If at 5 I’m being told “well sometimes boys like boys” I would’ve said “yeah, those are my friends” What is the “teacher” going to say next? “Well “how” do you like those boys?” And I wouldn’t get it until they go “well sometimes boys want to be with boys …” how do you end that sentence to show that boys like boys sexually, without saying sex?
Bosch
Sam, if you tell a story that ends with a prince and a princess getting married, is that about sex?
Bosch
Goddamit I’m not gonna spend all day arguing with your ass. If you tell a boy that he should like girls, THAT is sexual indoctrination. If you were honest about your concerns, then this would bother you just as much. But of course, that won’t trigger your internalised homophobia.
SamB
Bosch: Kids don’t put marriage and sex together, that’s something they learn over time. My youngest nephew HATED girls. If I had said to him, at that age, well then you’ll have to marry your boy friends. He would just think “Cool! Hang out with my friends all day” They don’t know nuances of marriage and sex etc. They’ll learn about it when it’s more appropriate.
Bosch
“well then you’ll have to marry your boy friends.”
No, the point is that it’s NEVER ok to tell children who they SHOULD marry.
And everyone with an iota of awareness knows that that this “parental rights” bill will only lead to enforced heterosexuality.
Buzz3112
Yeah, right, leave the alone; to experience every little boy being asked if he has a girlfriend. Nursery schools present play-weddings and girls are labeled tomboy. If you think such sexual and gender bias is not imposed on very young children, you are kidding yourself.