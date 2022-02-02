Meghan McCain slams “bizarre, incoherent” Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has found herself in big trouble at The View over comments she made about the Holocaust. One person definitely not coming to her aid is former View co-host, Meghan McCain.

Goldberg, 66, has now been suspended by ABC for two weeks after claiming on The View on Monday the Holocaust was “not about race” and involved “two groups of white people”. The panelists were discussing a Tennessee school board removed a graphic novel on the Holocaust from its curriculum.

Goldberg said the Holocaust was about man’s “inhumanity”, and, “The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem.”

Goldberg was swiftly condemned and issued an apology via Twitter, saying, “On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man’. I should have said it is about both.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

However, appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, and in attempting to clarify her remarks, Goldberg said the Nazis had lied and actually had issues with ethnicity not race. This prompted further condemnation and an on-air apology on The View on Tuesday.

“Yesterday on the show I misspoke. [The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race,” said Goldberg.

“Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people.”

Despite this, Goldberg has now been suspended for two weeks. ABC News president Kim Godwin wrote in a memo to staff last night, which was leaked the Hollywood Reporter: “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

Goldberg has been on The View since 2007. McCain, daughter of late Senator John McCain, was one of the show’s right-wing voices and appeared from 2017 to 2021. She frequently clashed with her fellow panelists. McCain was quick to take to Twitter to say she was “heartbroken” by Goldberg’s original comments.

I hate commenting on my old employer because I have moved in every way a person can move on. That being said I am an activist against antisemitism and it is a big part of my life. The growing threat is real and virulent and everywhere. I am heartbroken about what was said. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 1, 2022

McCain followed this up in her regular column in the Daily Mail last night. She began by saying she’s not watched a single episode of The View since she left six months ago, again saying, “I’ve moved on.”

“The show doesn’t define me like it has so many other people who have worked there over the years.”

However, she couldn’t help but feel a “twinge of disappointment” to read about it going viral this week.

“It’s not that I expect compelling or nuanced political discussions from daytime television, but it’s sad to see the recent litany of embarrassing moments from a show I invested so much time and effort in trying to elevate to a more serious level.”

She said she felt moved to speak out, “When my old co-host Whoopi Goldberg engaged in a series of bizarre, incoherent, and even dangerous comments about the Holocaust … Unfortunately, what Whoopi said … was too serious to avoid addressing it.”

McCain goes on to talk about the rise of antisemitism and how it’s often underreported or overlooked in the media.

She went on to argue there’s a double standard at play when it comes to ‘cancel culture’, and that Goldberg would escape long-term consequences.

“I am not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don’t believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired – she is the crown jewel of The View and a pop culture icon.

“But I hope this can be used as a teachable moment to explain to millions of Americans why conflating the Holocaust as something that is specific and limited to ‘white people’ is insane, ahistorical and anti-Semitic.”

She went on to say, “ABC and The View at large need to take a hard look at why some hosts — and let me be completely candid here – why some liberal hosts are held to an entirely different standard than anyone else.”

She concluded, “American viewers deserve a better class of debate, especially on a topic of such importance to understanding the capacity of evil in the world.”

Goldberg has not issued any statement following the news of her suspension.