Melania’s secret mission exposed, Biden’s big gay power move & Lindsey Graham on the outs

Here's just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…
DON’T SAY COWARD: Failed GOP presidential wannabe Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is angling to be the disgraced ex-president’s new lapdog. [Read all about it on Queerty]
GET HIM: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg used his razor-sharps words to slam the disgraced ex-president for his of lack of compassion toward victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
POWERFUL WORDS: Conservative co-sponsors abandoned their own anti-LGBTQ+ bill after gay Nebraska state Senator John Fredrickson’s emotional speech. [LGBTQ Nation]
BeBEST: After being MIA for months, former first lady Melania is getting a rebrand as her husband’s extreme far-right presidential campaign goes on urgent damage control. [Read all about it on Queerty]
DRACONIAN BOOK BANS: Here is the latest list of queer books conservatives really DON’T want you to read. [Check it all out on INTO]
THE NERVE: After previously introducing legislation to ban Pride flags, homophobic Tennessee GOP Rep. Gino Bulso shamelessly used gay people in a bonkers speech advocating for the right of biological first-cousins to marry.
GAY FOR BIDEN: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris launched a new national initiative targeting “critical” LGBTQ+ voters ahead of the 2024 election. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
ABORT!: The disgraced ex-president just threw Lindsey Graham under the bus without even blinking and absolutely no one is surprised or mad about it. [Read all about it on Queerty]
SELF-OWN: Far-right MAGA loon Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s blunt assessment of the House since the GOP narrowly took control has everyone agreeing with her for the first time ever.
abfab
Melania will have a holiday ornament stand out front.
Security for Mr. Trump, who is being tried on charges that he falsified business records to cover up a hush-money payment to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election, will undoubtedly be high. Strict protective measures will also be in place for Alvin L. Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney who brought the case, and Juan M. Merchan, the judge who is trying it.
Though Mr. Trump is required to be in court every day it is in session, he can ask the judge and prosecutors to excuse him if he wishes to be absent.
On the other hand, the former president also suggested on Friday that he would testify in the case, telling reporters that he would “tell the truth” and that prosecutors “have no case.” (Then again, Mr. Trump has promised to testify in previous cases only to waver and back out.)
bachy
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Our Republican House Majority has failed completely
No doubt this comes as a total shock to sane, democracy- and peace-loving people around the world. Time to take your guns and your bullhorn and crawl back under your rock.
Louis
First cousins marrying seems to be a big no-no in America?
Here in the UK they’re allowed to married. The DNA is sufficiently diverse that it doesn’t cause issues when breeding.