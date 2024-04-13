Melania’s secret mission exposed, Biden’s big gay power move & Lindsey Graham on the outs

While Willie Nelson’s gay cowboy song and Luke Evans’ abs took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

DON’T SAY COWARD: Failed GOP presidential wannabe Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is angling to be the disgraced ex-president’s new lapdog. [Read all about it on Queerty]

GET HIM: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg used his razor-sharps words to slam the disgraced ex-president for his of lack of compassion toward victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

POWERFUL WORDS: Conservative co-sponsors abandoned their own anti-LGBTQ+ bill after gay Nebraska state Senator John Fredrickson’s emotional speech. [LGBTQ Nation]

Love, not hate.



Hope, not fear.



Inclusion, not division.



I'm proud of the Nebraska Legislature's efforts today to protect trans kids in our state. pic.twitter.com/DgUfzxvuPZ — Senator John Fredrickson (@JohnforNE) April 5, 2024

BeBEST: After being MIA for months, former first lady Melania is getting a rebrand as her husband’s extreme far-right presidential campaign goes on urgent damage control. [Read all about it on Queerty]

DRACONIAN BOOK BANS: Here is the latest list of queer books conservatives really DON’T want you to read. [Check it all out on INTO]

THE NERVE: After previously introducing legislation to ban Pride flags, homophobic Tennessee GOP Rep. Gino Bulso shamelessly used gay people in a bonkers speech advocating for the right of biological first-cousins to marry.

Do yourself a favor and watch @TNRepParkinson’s facial expressions as @GinoBulso fought (unsuccessfully) to save first cousin marriage in Tennessee ??????? pic.twitter.com/mRVexE879u — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 11, 2024

GAY FOR BIDEN: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris launched a new national initiative targeting “critical” LGBTQ+ voters ahead of the 2024 election. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

ABORT!: The disgraced ex-president just threw Lindsey Graham under the bus without even blinking and absolutely no one is surprised or mad about it. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SELF-OWN: Far-right MAGA loon Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s blunt assessment of the House since the GOP narrowly took control has everyone agreeing with her for the first time ever.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: Our Republican House Majority has failed completely pic.twitter.com/VvdgxDLO9e — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2024

