beltway briefs

Melania’s secret mission exposed, Biden’s big gay power move & Lindsey Graham on the outs

By
beltway briefs

While Willie Nelson’s gay cowboy song and Luke Evans’ abs took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

DON’T SAY COWARD: Failed GOP presidential wannabe Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is angling to be the disgraced ex-president’s new lapdog. [Read all about it on Queerty]

GET HIM: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg used his razor-sharps words to slam the disgraced ex-president for his of lack of compassion toward victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

POWERFUL WORDS: Conservative co-sponsors abandoned their own anti-LGBTQ+ bill after gay Nebraska state Senator John Fredrickson’s emotional speech. [LGBTQ Nation]

BeBEST: After being MIA for months, former first lady Melania is getting a rebrand as her husband’s extreme far-right presidential campaign goes on urgent damage control. [Read all about it on Queerty]

DRACONIAN BOOK BANS: Here is the latest list of queer books conservatives really DON’T want you to read. [Check it all out on INTO]

THE NERVE: After previously introducing legislation to ban Pride flags, homophobic Tennessee GOP Rep. Gino Bulso shamelessly used gay people in a bonkers speech advocating for the right of biological first-cousins to marry.

GAY FOR BIDEN: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris launched a new national initiative targeting “critical” LGBTQ+ voters ahead of the 2024 election. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

ABORT!: The disgraced ex-president just threw Lindsey Graham under the bus without even blinking and absolutely no one is surprised or mad about it. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SELF-OWN: Far-right MAGA loon Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s blunt assessment of the House since the GOP narrowly took control has everyone agreeing with her for the first time ever.

Related:

Lauren Boebert latest campaign ad featuring her son totally backfires

Boebert is fighting to get elected in Colorado’s 4th District

Never miss a moment! Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter to keep up with everything that’s happening.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated