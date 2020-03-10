Memers read Sherry Pie for filth

You’ve likely heard by now that RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Sherry Pie (a.k.a. Joey Gugliemelli) was disqualified from the competition last week after being accused of catfishing multiple young men.
Gugliemelli allegedly pretended to be a casting director named Allison Mossey and tricked the aspiring young actors into sending degrading videos of themselves.
Yesterday, Queerty published an in-depth investigation into the story. We spoke to several of Gugliemelli’s accusers, including actor Ben Shimkus, who was the first person to blow the whistle on the predatory drag queen.
Drag Race fans have responded to the scandal by rallying around Gugliemelli’s accusers, showing their solidarity through humorous tweets and memes, and letting the world know that catfishing isn’t cool.
First, there were the tweets…
sherry pie on my tv screen #DragRace pic.twitter.com/2EPLMJi7q8
— yvonne (@yvonnepiranha) March 7, 2020
Calling out a predator isn’t cancel culture. It’s accountability. Great he's getting therapy, but it doesn’t undo the damage he did to those men. #sherrypie #RPDR12
— K.R. Wilburn (@krwilburn) March 6, 2020
Sherry Pie’s career #DragRace pic.twitter.com/uTbXVFZyxM
— menan (@MenanSilva) March 6, 2020
March 6, 2020
Robbie Turner steps away from her computer. Tears slowly trickle down her face.
“I’m no longer the worst one.”#sherrypie
— Tom in 2020 ???? (@Mainegingerbear) March 6, 2020
#SherryPie trying to be all motherly with the younger queens is making me dry heave! #DragRace, #RupaulsDragRace pic.twitter.com/9Xh21eH6y2
— Sarah (@Dream_Legos) March 7, 2020
Sherry Pie does Allison Mossey for snatch game
— Foster Eldred (@GhostofEldred) March 5, 2020
Sherry Pie: Hi my name is Sherry Pie
Gays:#DragRace pic.twitter.com/0es3utxVrv
— BLACKMOON (@WitchCunt) March 7, 2020
And now, the memes…
View this post on Instagram
Lmao? tag a friend
View this post on Instagram
these memes y'all ??? @kellymantle . . . . . Follow @alldrageverything for more RPDR content ??????
View this post on Instagram
I guess this is how we're gonna have to address the ?? situation ?????????????????????
3 Comments
sonic_source
Am I a terrible person for not caring about any of this Sherry Pie stuff?
jw8890
Nope. I’m just watching the show for enjoyment. It’s an entertainment show to me. If they are doing what their supposed to do on the show that’s all I care about while I’m watching it. Afterwards yes I’ll bitch about them and their personal life.
Cam
Kelly Mantle’s post killed it!