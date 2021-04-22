Mom of the year Kellyanne Conway has a new gig so get ready folks!

Kellyanne Conway‘s got a new gig, y’all.

The mother of the year (kidding!) has just signed on to be a senior advisor to Ohio Senate hopeful Bernie Moreno, who is running in a crowded field of Republicans trying to succeed retiring Sen. Rob Portman next year.

Moreno, a former car salesman, is about as Trumpy as they come. According to his campaign website, he wants to “stop socialism, attacks on our liberty, cancel culture, and corruption” and “protect Donald J. Trump’s victories.”

“Donald J. Trump had the most positive impact of any president since Ronald Reagan,” the website states. “He was attacked more than any other elected official, and yet accomplished amazing achievements for the American people.”

That’s quite a reversal from what Moreno said in 2016, when he called Trump a “lunatic” and a “maniac” in emails to a GOP fundraising consultant, according to NBC News.

Moreno’s website also says he will “fight like hell” to protect “religious liberty” (read: legalized homophobia) and “restore respect for law and order” (read: racism and white supremacy).

Today our campaign named @KellyannePolls as Senior Advisor. We are proud to have her support and talent on our team. Kellyanne served as campaign manager during Trump’s 2016 victory and will a key player in our 2022 victory here in Ohio! https://t.co/x2NjEWmYYw — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) April 15, 2021

“Bernie’s not a politician,” Conway gushed in a statement announcing her new role. “He is a conservative, a political outsider, and a successful businessman, just like President Donald J. Trump.”

“He has lived the American Dream and wishes to protect it for future generations. Ohioans need a fighter like Bernie Moreno to speak up and stand up for them in Washington.”

Conway and Moreno both flew down to Mar-a-Lago last weekend. Conway met privately with Trump and Moreno attended a conference hosted by the Conservative Partnership Institute, helmed by Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows and former South Carolina Sen. Jim DeMint.

She is the second person from Trump’s inner circle to back Moreno. Richard Grenell, Trump’s short-lived acting Director of National Intelligence, is serving as chairman of the Moreno campaign’s national steering committee.

Here’s how people responded to Moreno’s announcement of Conway’s new role within his campaign on Twitter…

Smart move hiring the campaign manager that didn’t go to prison yet. — CLEVELAND JACKSON (@WayneEmbrysKids) April 16, 2021

also she’s a child abuser so she’ll fit right in with the rest of the GOP — Kate (Random Thoughts) 😷🏡 (@MyRandomness03) April 15, 2021

Well that just effectively ended your campaign — Mike(d in Mentor) (@MSteffancin) April 16, 2021

She’s on video physically attacking her own child. Sounds about right that you’d be proud of her. — Patrice (@wastedtime01) April 17, 2021

Yep you got one of the best liars on your team🤣🤣🤣 — Donna p (@Donnap44019417) April 16, 2021

The trainwreck herself. Gross — 🏳️‍🌈✊🏾 (@pariskindoflove) April 16, 2021

Enjoy building your house on a pile of lies. — everything happens for a riesling (@PinotYouDidnt) April 16, 2021

I thought she was supposed to stay home and take care of Claudia. — ROSALIE CALIENDO (@rcalie2367) April 16, 2021

Thanks for tweeting that, like nearly all Republicans, you have no ethics. Or taste. — Bread & Circuses 🍞🎪 (@FeasterFamine) April 16, 2021