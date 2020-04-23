How much does Sam Smith love poppers? (This much.)

Way back in December 2019 (five months ago feels a bit like five years ago), British tabloid The Sun reported on a vitally important news item: Sam Smith, Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger and her rugby player boyfriend Thom Evans were spotted graciously sharing their poppers at London gay bar Freedom.

Now Smith has confirmed, telling Andy Cohen on his Radio Andy SiriusXM show: “I can completely confirm, I love poppers! I love poppers. I’ve been ashamed to say that, but I have so much fun when I do poppers. I’m not trying to endorse it. I know they’re not good for you. I mean, booze isn’t good for you as well, right?”

Shame isn’t a good look, so nicely said, Sam.

And of Scherzinger and the night in question, they said: “I think Nicole has definitely gone out to a fair amount of gay bars in her life. We’ve been out a few times in London. But yeah, we were just out that one time. I honestly didn’t think anyone could see us. Yeah, we just got a bit rowdy and a bit…yeah, it was fabulous.”

In other recent acts of queer candidness, actor Daniel Newman shared that he’s a top because he’s “too lazy to bottom,” but that he would consider doing it “if I got married” or the guy was strong enough to pin him down.

Then Nico Tortorella let everyone know that they may present as a top, but really they’re vers, “depending on the day.”

Honesty! Here for it.