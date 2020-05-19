fighting words

Nancy Pelosi called Trump “morbidly obese” on live TV and Twitter is having a field day

By

During an appearance on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked about Donald Trump‘s claim that he’s been taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventative treatment for coronavirus.

“I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists,” Pelosi said. “Especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group. Morbidly obese, they say. So, I think that it’s not a good idea.”

Within minutes, the words “morbidly obese” and #PresidentPlump were trending on Twitter. People had a lot to say about Pelosi’s remarks. Some accused to Speaker of fat shaming the President. Others thought her remarks were fair game given his long history of body shaming people, including his own supporters…

Quick fact check: To be considered “morbidly obese,” a person must have a body mass index of over 40. According to his February 2019 annual physical report, Trump stood 6’3 and weighed 243 pounds, putting his BMI at 30.4, which makes him obese, but not morbidly so; however, the accuracy of that report, like so many of Trump’s claims, has been questioned.

