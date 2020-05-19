Nancy Pelosi called Trump “morbidly obese” on live TV and Twitter is having a field day

During an appearance on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked about Donald Trump‘s claim that he’s been taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventative treatment for coronavirus.
“I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists,” Pelosi said. “Especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group. Morbidly obese, they say. So, I think that it’s not a good idea.”
“I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group, and in his, shall we say, weight group: ‘Morbidly obese,’ they say,” says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Pres. Trump’s revelation he is taking hydroxychloroquine. pic.twitter.com/0ImjpEjg9q
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 19, 2020
Within minutes, the words “morbidly obese” and #PresidentPlump were trending on Twitter. People had a lot to say about Pelosi’s remarks. Some accused to Speaker of fat shaming the President. Others thought her remarks were fair game given his long history of body shaming people, including his own supporters…
Oh snap! Nancy Pelosi referred to Trump as “Morbidly obese”… here we go… #Hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/mqdvSsoZJs
— Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) May 19, 2020
I’m of two minds about the whole “morbidly obese” thing. On the one hand, kind of a low blow. On the other, it kind of made my day.
— Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) May 19, 2020
Trump has spent so much time calling women fat, including his daughter Tiffany, that it’s about time a woman call him out on being #morbidlyobese.
— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) May 19, 2020
Can you imagine if @realDonaldTrump called a female politician morbidly obese?
— Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) May 19, 2020
Unpopular opinion, I guess. I think the “morbidly obese” comment from Pelosi is pretty hilarious and the people on the Right getting bent out of shape about it are embarrassing. It’s exactly the kind of thing Trump says about people all the time. He can take it.
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 19, 2020
As someone who is morbidly obese and has been fat shamed, @SpeakerPelosi did not fat shame. She listed two of the president’s risk factors to Covid: age and weight. Morbidly obese is, in fact, the medical term, based on BMI. #PresidentPlump is fat shaming. Morbidly obese is fact
— Cheryl B (@chylybyn) May 19, 2020
White House staff after seeing #morbidlyobese is trending. pic.twitter.com/dy6gJTVLdG
— SpecialK (@Kimberl30280100) May 19, 2020
Very cool and fun to see Nancy Pelosi fat shame the president.
1) being fat isn’t wrong
2) even if it was, it wouldn’t break the top 100 list of terrible things about him
— Michael Champlin 🧔🏻 (@mjchamplin) May 19, 2020
Love seeing Trump supporters get butthurt over him being called #morbidlyobese yet are fine with the vile things he says about women and minorities???
— Paola Luchsinger (@LuchsingerP16) May 19, 2020
Mrs. @SpeakerPelosi the shade you threw was magnificent! #morbidlyobese pic.twitter.com/gWEDh55q3y
— Krystal (@krysyve) May 19, 2020
Quick fact check: To be considered “morbidly obese,” a person must have a body mass index of over 40. According to his February 2019 annual physical report, Trump stood 6’3 and weighed 243 pounds, putting his BMI at 30.4, which makes him obese, but not morbidly so; however, the accuracy of that report, like so many of Trump’s claims, has been questioned.
truthseeker
So when Trump claps back at someone, liberals say “he’s such a weak person to respond… such a little man”
Yet when Nancy Pelosi does it, “so cool… she’s such a strong woman”.
WSnyder
I love when the Right starts freaking when someone the Left throws some shade at Trump. It’s even better when it’s not a derogatory [being a Medical Term] and when the caveat [‘They Say’] was also used in context. The President uses ‘They Say’ all the time. The best butt hurt is always proven by the reaction given, so the above is music to our snowflake ears. THANKS!
truthseeker
@Wsnyder
Lol who’s freaking out? She can say whatever she wants. I’m merely pointing out the double standards. If it wasn’t for double standards, you’d have no standards
Cam
So let’s see, Trump mocks disabled people, attacks LGBT people and women, announces that he can sexually assault women on tape etc…
Pelosi make a statement of fact using clinical terms and the right wing freaks out.
Trump IS in the weight range that is classed as morbidly obese, which DOES indicate that Covid19 is more dangerous to a person.
But your reaction doesn’t surprise me, you Republicans really really REALLY hate facts.
Diplomat-G
@ Truthseeker: Do you actually seek the truth or simply avoid it when its inconvenient?
Cam
Pelosi stated that it is dangerous for Trump to be taking an unproven drug, that doesn’t have any proof it helps with Covid19 and can cause heart damage.
She stated that it is especially dangerous because of his age and weight.
These are facts. Meanwhile the right wing for years has been calling her ugly, stupid, and multiple sexist names.
Yeah, their phony outrage isn’t going to work here, but Republicans SURE love to play victim.