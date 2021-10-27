Neil Patrick Harris and Tuc Watkins to play gay couple who split up in new Netflix series

Neil Patrick Harris is set to star in a new Netflix comedy series about a gay man who thought he had a near-perfect life … until he gets dumped by his long-term partner and finds himself having to navigate single life in New York in his mid-40s.

The show, called Uncoupled, has been created and executive produced by Darren Star (Younger and Emily in Paris) and Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman.

Details of the show, and Neil Patrick Harris’ starring role as Michael, first emerged in August. This week, information on the supporting cast was revealed.

Playing the long-term partner who dumps Michael will be Tuc Watkins, best known for his role in Desperate Housewives and, more recently, Netflix’s The Boys In The Band. Watkins will play hedge-fund manager Colin.

Series regulars will include Tisha Campbell (Dr. Ken), Emerson Brooks (The Last Ship), and Brooks Ashmanskas (The Good Lord Bird). Another recurring role will be taken by Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden, who will play a rich socialite going through her own divorce woes.

According to Deadline , the focus of the show will be the situation in which Michael finds himself. He “thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City.”

Campbell will play a high-powered realtor: Michael’s business partner and loyal friend. Brooks will play another close friend, a successful TV weatherman with a taste for younger men.

Two-time Tony nominee Ashmanskas will play another close friend, a snobbish art dealer who has little luck in the romance department.

Uncoupled is set to premiere in 2022.

