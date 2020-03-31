Nikkie de Jager spills major tea about secretly ‘mean’ Ellen Degeneres

Rumors have been swirling that beloved daytime talk show host Ellen Degeneres is secretly “mean” after several former employees came forward last week to share their war stories. Now, beauty vlogger Nikkie de Jager has joined the chorus.

The Dutch vlogger recently shared about her experience appearing on Ellen’s show on De Wereld Draait Door in the Netherlands.

De Jager visited Ellen’s show back in January, where she talked about her viral coming out video.

When asked by host Matthijs van Nieuwkerk what it was like meeting the iconic comedian, de Jager seemed to hint that DeGeneres wasn’t as friendly as she was expecting.

“It’s really nice that you came over and said hello to me,” she told van Nieuwkerk. “She didn’t.”

When pressed for details, de Jager chose her words very carefully, saying that going on Ellen’s show felt like “a whole different world.”

“What I’ve experienced here and in other countries [is] that it’s really a whole different world. It’s more distant.”

Yet despite Ellen’s cool reception, de Jager said it was still a “huge honor” to appear on her show and that she was grateful for being given a platform to talk about being trans.

De Jager’s Dutch interview happened a few weeks ago, but it’s just now making the rounds on Reddit and YouTube controversy/discussion pages.

Ellen has not commented on the “mean” rumors.

Watch de Jager’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show below.

