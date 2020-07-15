Nyle DiMarco is getting his own scripted comedy series

Model, actor and campaigner Nyle DiMarco has confirmed he is set to star in his own TV comedy series.

The Hollywood Reporter says DiMarco, 31, who rose to fame on America’s Next Top Model in 2015 and won the 22nd season of Dancing With The Stars in 2016, has teamed up with production company 3AD (run by Lost and Hawaii Five-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim) to produce a scripted comedy show based on his experiences as, “a charismatic, street-smart deaf man in modern times.”

The show is being produced for Spectrum.

Although Spectrum has not commented on the report, DiMarco himself shared stories to his social media from the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

if i told my younger self that i would eventually have my own series about Deaf culture, i wouldn’t believe it. deaf people leading in a series about deaf culture? not possible! this is huge for me… thank you all 🤟🏼https://t.co/cqDYTXFOEv — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) July 14, 2020

DiMarco, who identifies as “sexually fluid”, has previously acted in Hulu’s Difficult People, Switched At Birth, and ABC’s Station 19.

Among those to congratulate DiMarco was the LGBTQ advocacy organization, Human Rights Campaign. It tweeted, “Congratulations on your new show, @NyleDiMarco! We can’t wait for the laughs (and visibility!) you’ll bring to our screens.”

Congratulations on your new show, @NyleDiMarco! We can’t wait for the laughs (and visibility!) you’ll bring to our screens. https://t.co/CL0T51O3Y7 — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) July 14, 2020

Although Spectrum has not commented, one of its executives previously told Deadline the channel was keen to make more shows about underrepresented communities.

“We’re looking to slice up our audience, we’re looking for shows that other people aren’t making,” said Katherine Pope, who oversees the original content division, in January. “We’re doing a couple of projects in terms of accessibility needs, we’re doing two shows set in the deaf community. Everybody talks about inclusion and different voices and we’re trying to be more inclusive.”

There’s no word yet on when the show will air.

