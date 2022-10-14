Of course One Million Moms is losing their sh*t over Scooby Doo’s “drastic” gay twist

As widely reported recently, the latest Scooby-Doo movie offers a gay version of one of its beloved characters.

In Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, beloved, long-running character Velma Dinkley is shown getting hot and flustered when introduced to another woman. Her attraction is obvious. You can watch a clip below.

OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ilx2uid1q — Trin 🎃 (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 3, 2022

Yesterday, pressure group One Million Moms, an offshoot of the American Family Association, called on all Christians to boycott the movie.

“Indoctrination”

In a message to its followers, posted on its website, it said, “Warner Bros. is openly pushing the LGBTQ agenda on families, particularly children, in their new movie, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!”

“Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, this feature-length, animated movie is being distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. On October 4, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! was released digitally via streaming platforms, with DVD purchases available on October 18. Additionally, the movie premieres October 14 on the Cartoon Network and October 15 on HBO Max.”

“Please be aware that Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! portrays the familiar character of Velma as a lesbian. To confirm that she is a lesbian, Velma is depicted as googly-eyed and speechless when she encounters a new female character, fashion designer Coco Diablo.”

“Make sure to share this information with your friends and family to guarantee they are not blindsided by this drastic twist in a familiar cast of characters. If you were unaware of such a change, you would want them to inform you.”

It went on to say, “This type of indoctrination of our children is extremely common yet unnecessary.”

It asked concerned parents and grandparents to boycott the movie and sign a pledge, letting Warner Bros know of their objections.

The group’s “pledge” appears to have fallen short of one million signatures. One Million Moms claims 10,500 signatures so far, although there’s no way to verify that.

Google celebrates Velma coming out

One Million Moms routinely calls upon its followers to boycott brands that feature any form of LGBTQ representation. Recent campaigns have targeted eHarmony, Sephora and ‘Ballsy’ hair clippers for what it described as a “graphic” men’s grooming advert.

The reaction to Scooby Doo’s Velma has been broadly positive. Google commemorated the occasion with a special Google Easter Egg: Whenever someone typed ‘Velma’ into the Google search engine, rainbow and lesbian flag confetti rained down the screen of search results.

