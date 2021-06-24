Party it up this pride with two new EXCLUSIVE remixes by Jewel

Who could ever forget Jewel, the Grammy-nominated songstress that first enchanted us all with her album Pieces of You back in 1995. It went on to sell more than 12 million copies in the USA alone, courtesy of its now-standard pop ballads “You Were Meant for Me” and “Who Will Save Your Soul,” among others.

Since her breakout album, Jewel has continued to record new music with her albums Spirit, 0304, Lullaby and Picking Up The Pieces. In an exciting twist of fate, we’ve landed not one, but two exclusive new remixes from the woman herself.

For these new releases, Jewel partnered with Queerty Award-nominee Bright Light, Bright Light and DJ Initial Talk to remix two songs off her 2003 album 0304. The pop hit “Intuition,” which climbed the charts on release, gets a makeover into a smooth, uber-synth contemporary dance mix, courtesy of the stylings of Initial Talk. “Stand,” the second single off 0304, gets a reworking from a pop tune with a peppering of hip-hop into a hardcore, high-energy dance burner with a throbbing beat.

It would seem Jewel is just as ready to get out of the house and dance as we are. Have a listen, and prepare to fall in love again.