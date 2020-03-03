PHOTOS: Cute guys show off their Super Tuesday pride

It’s Super Tuesday!

All across the nation voters are casting their ballots for who they want to see as the Democratic party’s nominee in the 2020 presidential election.

Polls opened in 14 states plus on territory this morning. 1,300 delegates–about a third of the total–are at stake.

NBC News reports:

Sanders, I-Vt., is looking to maintain his front-runner status after former Vice President Joe Biden’s landslide win in South Carolina, which was largely dependent on the African American vote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., will need a stronger finish or face more pressure to bow out, and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will see whether his unconventional, late-entry strategy to forgo the first four nominating contests and focus on Super Tuesday states pays off.

Of course, one of the perks about voting day is showing off the fun “I Voted” sticker they give you after you cast your ballot.

Scroll down for pics of cute guys showing off their Super Tuesday pride…

