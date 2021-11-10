The ‘Queer as Folk’ reboot just got a major boost from this gay icon

Fans looking forward to the Queer as Folk reboot on Peacock next year have another reason to get excited: actress Kim Cattrall, best known for her role as the libidinous Samantha on Sex and the City has signed to appear on the new series.

Variety reports that Cattrall will play a recurring role on the show, described as a “martini-soaked, high society Southern debutante with trailer park roots.” That character doesn’t seem a far cry from her iconic Sex and the City character, who also traversed high society and enjoyed a martini every now and again.

Cattrall joins cast members Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell in the series, which is already shooting in New Orleans.

The news should also help soothe Cattrall fans still despondent over her absence in the new Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That. That series, which reunites stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, picks up 10 years after the events of the film Sex and the City 2. Cattrall’s character Samantha Jones will not return, apparently over the actress’ feelings that she had outgrown the role. Producers for And Just Like That have hinted that they have left the door open for Cattrall to return in the future…if she’s not too busy on Queer as Folk.