The “Queer Gaming Bundle” gives you over 500 games and helps LGBTQ creators

It’s not easy being a queer game developer. Computer science and programming classes can be pricey, the gaming industry is notoriously queerphobic, and even if you make a game, it’s no guarantee that you’ll actually make any money.

But until Wednesday night, you can help support LGBTQ video game creators by purchasing the Queer Game Bundle 2022, a collection of over 500 games, software, and zines from over 400 queer artists. The games represent the cutting-edge in contemporary queer gaming and, better yet, all proceeds go to queer video game creators.

The collection includes a bunch of interactive novels (kind of like old-school “Choose Your Own Adventure” books); delightfully weird platform side-scrollers; simulators for dating, house pets, farming, witchcraft, and more; role-playing games; and mini-games a-go-go.

The Bundle includes such provocative titles as “My Gender Is a Weapon,” a zine exploring gender (with artillery); “Virginia Woolfenstein,” a text game about a sickly boy who turns into an anti-imperial freedom fighter; and “Midnight Identity Crisis,” a point-and-click 3-D virtual world in which the media you consume affects how you see yourself.

Sadly, the bundle is only available today, but if you jump on it, the collection is vast enough to keep you entertained throughout the rest of the year. It’s available for $60 or for whatever you can afford.

“If we had the budget of an AAA game, we could give every solo developer a livable wage multiple times over for a year and every single team a massive funding boost,” the Queer Game Bundle website states. “Imagine what the developers and artists in this bundle could create a year from now if they weren’t worried about starving or how to pay their rent this month. ”

“Purchasing the Queer Games Bundle is a direct action that you can take right now to support queer people in a life-changing way and in exchange you get over 500 amazing, heartfelt, fun, and radical games,” it continues. “Help nurture our diverse queer arts community, fund the creation of the next great game you love, and find your new favorite game by purchasing the bundle today.”