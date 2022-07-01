The queerest things coming to streaming in July 2022

Pride Month may have come to an end, but fear not: There’s still plenty of exciting queer content dropping over the next few weeks! Between the returns of some of our favorite gay-friendly shows, the debut of future favorites to come, and the arrival of some campy cult classics, the streaming world will have so much to offer the LGBTQ community in the coming days that we might as well call July “Pride Month, Part 2.”

As is tradition, we’ve assembled a guide to the best of the queer and queer-adjacent series, films, and more coming to streaming this month. And this time around, we’re expanding our survey beyond Netflix to also include Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max—because, as much as we try to resist, we know nobody’s subscribed to just one streaming service. So, add them all to your watch lists; theses titles should be great as you veg out after the past 30 days of celebrating Pride.

What’s new and gay to Netflix in July 2022

Mean Girls (July 1)

So you’ve never seen Mean Girls before? Shut up. Shut up! Well, chances are you have because this high school comedy featuring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams is a generation-defining hit. But, now that it’s on Netflix, it’s the perfect comfort re-watch—one with fetch quotes you can recite from memory—plus it has a very gay-friendly cast, including Jonathan Bennett, Daniel Franzese, and mathelete-turned-hunk Rajiv Surendra.

Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 (July 1)

Now that Netflix has the world “Running Up That Hill,” it’s back to finish with it started with the final two super-sized episodes of Stranger Things‘ fourth season. The teaser promises an epic showdown between the residents of Hawkins, Indiana and Vecna, the Upside Down creeper, but mostly we’ll be tuning in to see if the show finally addresses Will Byers’ sexuality in any real way.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (July 1)

One of the best films of the last century—period—Anthony Minghella’s The Talented Mr. Ripley explores the phrase “Do you want to be him, or be with him?” to wicked ends. Starring Matt Damon’s career-best work as one chaotic gay, this stunning, sunny thriller also boasts a murderer’s row of an ensemble, featuring Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett, and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

How To Build A Sex Room (July 1)

It’s all right there in the title. In a home makeover show unlike any other, luxury interior designer Melanie Rose pays a visit to a handful of romantic partners—including queer couples—to help them design the “sex rooms” of their dreams—or should we say “fantasies?” While we don’t anticipate any explicit “demos” of the rooms, you’re going to want to watch this one with a pen and paper at the ready.

Uncoupled (July 1)

From the creator of Sex And The City comes a new series all about being gay, in your forties, and newly single. Neil Patrick Harris stars as Scott, a successful New Yorker who is blindsided when his partner of 17 years decides to walk out on him—but you know what they say: The best way to get over someone is to get under someone else! Marcia Gay Harden, Tuc Watkins, and Tisha Campbell also star.

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ offerings in July 2022

Clueless (July 1)

Before Mean Girls there was Clueless, another high school-set comedy that has basically raised an entire generation of gay men. And for good reason: It’s hilarious, quotable, stylish, has a killer soundtrack, and is filled with iconic performances from Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, the late and great Brittany Murphy, and—though this is the only time we’ll say it—even Stacey Dash is great!

Jamie Marks Is Dead (July 1)

This supernatural drama from Carter Smith (the director of The Ruins and the upcoming Swallowed) delves into some tricky territory and pulls it off surprisingly well. When a bullied, closeted high schooler mysteriously dies, his ghost haunts the classmate he had a crush on (Shameless‘ Cameron Monaghan) and, together, the two try to figure out who killed him. Judy Greer and Liv Tyler also star.

House Of Gucci (July 2)

Were you curious to head to the theater to see Lady Gaga brave the curse of Patrizia Reggiani, but weary of that two-and-half-plus hour run time? Well, now you can watch Ridley Scott’s fashion world epic, The House Of Gucci, from the comfort of your own home at your own pace! Come on, Gaga reportedly put herself through the ringer for the part, so you owe it to her to watch. Father, son, and House Of Gucci!

Anything’s Possible (July 22)

Billy Porter: Actor, writer, singer, activist, icon, fashion legend, and now movie director. The Pose star steps behind the camera for this sweet new rom-com set in his Pittsburgh hometown, which follows trans teen Kelsa (newcomer Eva Reign) as she balances the stresses of senior year with her home life, her hilarious pair of best friends, and the all-encompassing rush of a brand-new crush.

Paper Girls (July 1)

From the mind of prolific comic-book writer Brian K. Vaughn comes Paper Girls, a new sci-fi series about a group of four teens in the ’80s who, while out on their paper delivery route, get unwittingly dragged into a mysterious time-warp that forces them to confront their future selves—and the fate of the world. The teaser doesn’t give us too much, but those who’ve read the comics know there’s plenty of queer characters in store.

The best and queerest on Hulu this July 2022

Killing Eve Season 4 (July 1)

Earlier this year, BBC America’s acclaimed sexy, sapphic spy thriller, Killing Eve, came to a close with a shocking finale that seems to have divided fans. So, do Sandra Oh’s Eve and Jodie Comer’s Villanelle finally consummate their love, or do they play their game of cat-and-mouse to the death? Well, now you can catch up on the final season and see for yourself!

Milk (July 1)

These days, it can be especially hard to feel patriotic on the 4th of July, but that’s why we’re grateful for a movie like Milk, one that shows social activism in action and lets us partake in the fantasy that sometimes—sometimes—elected politicians have the best interest of the people at heart. Arriving on Hulu just in time for the holiday weekend, Milk features an Academy Award-winning screenplay from queer writer Dustin Lance Black.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 (July 1)

A truly iconic edition of Drag Race, Season 9 marked the show’s move from Logo to VH1, so naturally Mama Ru had to pull out all the stops. It’s a season that starts with the “Lady Gaga is the 15th queen” stunt and ends with Sasha Velour’s all-time-great rose pedal lip sync reveal—with plenty of drama in between. Plus, you can watch the legendary journeys of All Stars 7‘s Shea Couleé and Trinity The Tuck from the very beginning.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 (July 12)

Season 4 of this bloody good comedy brings our favorite vampires back together under the rotting roof of their Staten Island home. With plenty of charm to spare a few years into its run, the new episodes promise Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) resurrected as a creepy child, the opening of Nadja’s (Natasia Demetriou) vampire nightclub, and another plum showcase for queer actor Harvey Guillén as their “familiar” Guillermo.

American Horror Stories Season 2 (July 21)

On the other end of the scare spectrum is the Ryan Murphy-produced American Horror Stories, an anthology of scares set within the world of the popular AHS franchise. Little has been revealed about this new batch of episodes—outside of the typically cryptic dollhouse teaser above—but you can bet its eight episodes will include plenty of queer frights and delights, as well as a cast of beautiful famous faces.

All that’s gay on the way to HBO Max in July 2022

Postcards From The Edge (July 1)

Another classic with big-time gay appeal, Postcards From The Edge is a dark dramedy based on Hollywood royalty Carrie Fisher’s semi-autobiographical novel. Queen Meryl Streep stars as Carrie stand-in Suzanne Vale, an actress and recovering drug addict forced to live with her mother who’s dealing with issues of her own—clearly a reference to Debbie Reynolds, portrayed fearlessly by the great Shirley MacLaine.

Tuca & Bertie Season 3 (July 11)

As you’ll see from the rest of this list, HBO Max is quickly establishing itself as the destination for queer-themed adult animation. For one, it’s the exclusive streaming home for Adult Swim’s Tuca & Bertie—the celebrated BoJack Horseman successor saved from Netflix. Starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, this imaginative romp is a visual feast that’s delightfully queer, thanks in large part to Haddish’s fun-loving bisexual toucan.

Bob’s Burgers Movie (July 12)

If you’ve ever wished you could spend more time with the beloved Belcher family of Fox’s long-running series, Bob’s Burgers, well, now you can! Bob, Linda, Tina, and the queer-coded Gene and Louise get the full-length feature they’ve always deserved, in an adventure that includes mystery, bank loans, and a whole lot of burger puns. The movie hits streaming just a few short months after its theatrical debut.

Rap Sh!t Season 1 (July 21)

Hot off the heels of Insecure‘s fantastic final season, Issa Rae brings us Rap Sh!t, a new comedy based loosely on the early days of the Miami hip-hop duo City Girls, starring up-and-comers Aida Osman and KaMillion. The teaser trailer doesn’t offer up any glimpses of “gay sh!t,” but Osman is queer/non-binary, and the series also features Twitter’s gay enfant terrible, Jaboukie Young-White; their talent alone makes us want to tune in!

Harley Quinn Season 3 (July 21)

This animated DC Universe series does what no Batman movies have had the guts to do: Let Harley Quinn be gay! Kaley Cuoco returns as the voice of the bubbly agent of chaos in a third season that puts the focus on her relationship with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), while still making time for classic villainy—and, apparently, that Batman/Catwoman sex scene that had people freaking out last year.