Rapper Lil Mama wants to start a ‘Heterosexual Rights Movement’

Reality TV star and rapper Lil Mama has announced her next great venture: a “Heterosexual Rights Movement.” The comments came following criticism for anti-transgender remarks.

“Y’all fight so hard to be respected and SOME of you, NOT ALL, get a kick out bullying people for having an option, how they dress, how their hair and or makeup looks, how much money they have, etc.,” Lil Mama wrote on Instagram. “There are so many people afraid to give their honest opion [sic] because if they do the LGBTQ+ will hear what they want to hear and take statements out of context.”

Lil Mama pledges to start a “Heterosexual Rights Movement” to advocate against the bullying heterosexuals allegedly face from the LGBTQIA+ community. pic.twitter.com/Bmk1Oaqisv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 19, 2021

“I don’t have to prove myself by reminding people that I have loved ones of the LGBTQ+ Community. When I speak I’m not trying to hurt anyone, I’m just speaking my truth, just like you all,” she added.

The Instagram Story post comes following an uproar against Lil Mama for retweeting remarks by Rizza Islam which appeared to criticize parents for letting their children explore their own gender identity, and undergo gender transition if necessary.

“So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a driver’s license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or ‘change’ their gender? This is insanity,” the tweet read.

Then, Lil Mama added a comment of her own.

“DEPOPULATION AT ANY COST CAT FIGHTS SWORD FIGHTS,” she captioned. “Used be a cat now ima dog WHATEVER TO STOP NEW LIFE REPRODUCTION.”

We’re still wondering exactly how anyone took Lil Mama’s words “out of context.” In the past, the rapper has come under fire for similar remarks. In 2009, she attracted criticism for telling a transgender dancer on America’s Best Dance Crew to “act like a lady.” She later apologized for the comment.