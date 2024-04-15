Rapper NLE Choppa has no time for homophobes upset over his “slutty” new music video

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa dropped his latest single “Slut Me Out 2” on Friday, a sex-positive anthem about being unapologetically in love with oneself. It’s a sequel to his 2022 sleeper hit “Slut Me Out” off his second studio album Cottonwood 2.

“If I was a bad bitch, I’d wanna f*ck me too/I’d wanna suck me too/I’d wanna slut me too” Choppa brilliantly raps on the new track. “If I was a bad bitch, I’d wanna hump me too/I’d wanna trap me too/Nothin’ freaking that I wouldn’t do.”

The song and its accompanying music video were inspired by Rick James’ song “Give It To Me Baby”, which topped the US Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart and R&B chart in 1981.

James’ other career-defining hit was “Super Freak,” also released in 1981, that earned him a Grammy nomination and has been sampled by many other artists over the years, including MC Hammer in 1990 and by Nicki Minaj in 2022.

Within hours of “Slut Me Out 2” being released, homophobes pounced on Choppa for his “gay” lyrics. But the 21-year-old was having none of it. He quickly took to Twitter X to shut down the haters and to shout out his LGBTQ+ fans.

“I understand me being in love with myself as a BLACKMAN is so RARE to the point that some people try putting the homosexual jacket on my name,” he wrote. “But with all due respect, I love ALL, but my intimacy lies with women only.”

Choppa followed that up with another tweet.

“I’m noticing the LGBTQ community showing so much love to ‘Slut Me Out 2’ And I Simply Want To Say Thank You,” he wrote. “IDC what’s normalized as a rapper, I was raised to F*ck with who f*ck with you! So thank y’all for appreciating my craft.. My music For ALL we do NO Discrimination.”

When someone called Choppa out for being “gay” for simply showing support for his queer fanbase, the platinum-selling hip hop artist politely told that person to have a whole stadium of seats.

“I’m gay for showing love?” he replied. “Y’all men lost that’s why we killing each other everyday cause y’all can’t show love and whole time yall be the ones that get down like that but be hiding it! Me saying thank you got nun to do with my sexuality busta.”

Choppa first burst onto the music scene with his 2019 single “Shotta Flow,” a top 40 hit that was later included on his debut EP Cottonwood, released in December of that year. Since then he’s released two full length studio albums and several mix tapes.

Watch the video for “Slut Me Out 2” below.