Record-breaking college runner Nico Young comes out in powerful Instagram post

Nico Young is a star cross-country and track and field runner who holds the American Junior 5K records in both indoor and outdoor events, and as of this week, he’s also an out-and-proud athlete. We love to see it!

The incoming Northern Arizona University junior took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news, and offered a heartfelt message of support to anyone still struggling to accept themselves.

“Anyone who tells you that being gay is a choice is wrong. I am living proof that it is not a choice, it is something I have always known and been aware of, but have kept silent out of fear of rejection,” he wrote.

Related: Gay baseball player Bryan Ruby describes “hyper-masculine” locker room experience after coming out

Young said he’s struggled with his sexuality in the past, but he’s “becoming more proud and happy with who I am.”

“I have realized that the only reason I never liked this part of who I am was because of what society has told me, not because of how I actually feel,” he added.

He concluded his post by declaring, “My name is Nico Young and I’m proud to be gay!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Young (@nico__young__)

Congrats on speaking your truth, and we’re happy to have you on the team!

Here’s more from Young’s Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Young (@nico__young__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Young (@nico__young__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Young (@nico__young__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Young (@nico__young__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Young (@nico__young__)