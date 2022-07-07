Rep. Brian Sims reveals he’s fallen in love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Sims (@briansimspa)



In some respects, this year may not turned out the way Pennsylvanian Rep. Brian Sims would have hoped. In May, he ran in the Democratic Primary to be the state’s next lieutenant governor last month. He lost to fellow Democratic Rep. Austin Davis.

However… every cloud has a silver lining. This week, Sims, 43, the first out gay man to be elected to the Pennsylvania house, took to Instagram to reveal he’s fallen in love.

On Instagram, Sims posted a photo of himself with his new man relaxing on a beach. His caption said: “GENTLE MOMENTS: It’s been weird falling in love during a year-long political campaign and then…well…a shitstorm! Times are tough and not getting easier. Fighting back is what I know best, but today I’m wishing on all of you as many gentle moments & soft touches as possible.”

This is not actually the first time he posted a photo with his new boyfriend. Three weeks ago he posted a Pride month message with him but was less explicit about their relationship.

“PRIDE: It can feel like there’s a shortage of Love in this world! People can be pretty rough on one another. For me, part of celebrating Pride is acknowledging that Love deserves center stage as often as possible. So here’s to the fight for Equality, to our Love Stories, yours and mine…and to Alex! Happy Pride, All!”

The same posting on Facebook tagged his boyfriend: Alex Drakos. According to Facebook, Drakos lives in Boston, Massachusetts.

It’s not known when they began dating. Queerty has reached out to Sims for further comment.

Sims was elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 2012, representing parts of Philadelphia. He has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights and become one of the best-known gay lawmakers in the country.

According to Outsports, Sims won’t be returning to the State House next year and it’s not known what his future plans are. We hope he continues to advocate for LGBTQ rights, and wish him and Alex many more “gentle moments” together!

