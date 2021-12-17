Rick Scott throws a hissy fit on live TV because he says the White House hung up on him

It looks like Sen. Lindsey Graham isn’t the only treasonous Republican who President Joe Biden won’t pick up the phone for.

Last night, Sen. Rick Scott went on Laura Ingraham‘s show to bitch about how no one at the White House will take his calls.

“It’s so bad, Laura,” the Florida congressman said. “I called the White House this week over something that’s going on in Cuba and they hung up on me. I said, ‘I’m a sitting U.S. Senator. You won’t take a message or anything?’ They said, ‘No. It’s disrespectful to say that.’ And they hung up on me!”

Rick Scott claims he called the White House this week and got hung up on pic.twitter.com/mOPdtD0qQy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2021

Scott, who famously refused to use the words “gay” and “LGBTQ” when acknowledging the Pulse shooting in 2016, implied that the reason the White House wouldn’t speak to him was because he’s a Republican.

While that certainly could be why, we’re guessing his attempts at overturning the 2020 election results, his opposition to the January 6 investigation, his undying support of Donald Trump, and the fact that he never misses an opportunity to attack Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in the press might have more to do with it. But who knows?

Of course, that’s also assuming Scott is even telling the truth. Given his track record, there’s a very likely chance none of this ever happened and he’s making the whole thing up.

Now, the responses…

It’s probably a lie that the WH hung up on Rick Scott, but I kinda hope it’s true. I know I’d hang up on him. — Abigail (@TrueBlueResists) December 17, 2021

To be fair, most people would hang up on rick scott. — John Smith (@JsmithITGuy) December 17, 2021

Biden’s approval just went up another 3 points. — Presidents Are Not Kings & Plaintiff Is Not Pres. (@OK_Dumbass) December 17, 2021

Ancient lore tells a tale that once every four hundred years, the planets align beneath the North Star and for that ONE night, underneath that spectacular starlight, conservatives stop whining like little babies at every single slight, real or imagined. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) December 17, 2021

Even if this is 100 percent true, why would he call the WH directly anyway? POTUS doesn’t owe this guy anything. — @willedit4food (@willedit4food) December 17, 2021

Strangely I don’t believe him. — 999FunnyUsername000 (@OrionWinning) December 17, 2021

He probably dialed the other White House being republican. pic.twitter.com/eX2qcg97hM — Blanche ⁷ 블랑쉬💜방탄, 아미의 우주 💜 방탄과 아미 영원히💜#방탄소년단💜 (@BlancheKnox5) December 17, 2021

I guess “1-800-for-coup” is no longer a direct line to the Oval Office? — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) December 17, 2021

The President’s public schedule is online. Maybe don’t call when he’s visiting disaster sites in KY or awarding Medals of Honor. — Judith Sanders (@nazani14) December 17, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.