Right-winger Lauren Witzke targets her next “demons:” The Teletubbies

Former Q-Anon-friendly Republican Senate candidate Lauren Witzke has selected the latest target of her ire: children’s TV characters The Teletubbies.

Her uproar began following a tongue-in-cheek tweet by Lil Nas X in which the singer agreed to a collaboration with the four tubbies: Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Po and Laa-Laa.

“alright bet! me and tinky winky on the hook, dipsy & po on the verses and we’ll let laa laa do the outro,” Lil Nas X tweeted. The exchange appears to have since been deleted.

Apparently, Witzke didn’t understand the humor in the exchange. She posted a scathing attack on both The Teletubbies and Lil Nas X in an Instagram post of her own.

“I always knew that the Teletubbies were little gay demons,” she captioned in a screengrab of the tweet.

Predictably, Witzke’s post attracted angry backlash.

“HAIL HAIL THE GAY AGENDA,” wrote user simonwitzansky.

“Lol Karen no. Just because they want to work with rapper they are not demons you hate monger,” said sunny.with.a.high.near.

“You’re a sad little person,” added justmurph118.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X continues to ride a wave of success thanks to the release of his album Montero.

Lauren Witzke, on the other hand, continues to flounder. Following her defeat in the 2020 Election, she enjoyed a brief stint as an alt-right radio host, filling in for Rick Wiles while he was hospitalized with COVID-19. Following Wiles return, Witzke joined the show as a permanent co-host. Just a few months later, however, she lost her job after claiming the COVID-19 vaccine was designed to commit “genocide.” She had previously compared LGBTQ people to pedophiles as well.