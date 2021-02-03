#RIPChrisPratt is currently trending on Twitter… but he’s not dead

#RIPChrisPratt is currently trending at #3 on Twitter. But don’t worry, he’s not dead. At least, we don’t think he is.

Nobody really knows why the hashtag started trending this morning, though it may have something to do with photoshopped tweets allegedly sent from his Twitter account, but here’s what people are saying…

Someone tell me what did chris Pratt do this time ?#ripchrispratt — Roum? (@Cursethebroken) February 3, 2021

idk why #ripchrispratt is trending but I’m here for the Chris Evans fancams pic.twitter.com/aBsovJ0pxt — ehhhh (@gingerwaman) February 3, 2021

#ripchrispratt is funny and all but i will never forgot when twitter rated him the worst chris and the entire mcu cast banded together to support him ? — gen (@rosydayas) February 3, 2021

LMAO this photo can not explain this hashtag better ?#ripchrispratt pic.twitter.com/aignFWng8n — ? Nick ? (@nicklovessushi) February 3, 2021

chris pratt texting the mcu cast to defend him again #ripchrispratt pic.twitter.com/Bz6FQc2spm — sarah?wv spoilers (@parkcrsdaya) February 3, 2021

I don’t know why #RIPChrisPratt is trending, but #WandaVision’s 80s episode drops in 2 DAYS! pic.twitter.com/PzBxmQTuQz — alias – WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) February 3, 2021

y’all are gonna have his costars coming on here talking about how good of a person and christian he is again ?? #ripchrispratt — Christina | check pinned ? (@christierouge) February 3, 2021

“#ripchrispratt” is trending anyway, here’s the best chris with the greatest dog in the world x pic.twitter.com/sbyTAf4Yuu — claire. (@blissfulfiction) February 3, 2021

I don't know why #ripchrispratt is trending but lets just recast Robert Downey Jr. as Starlord and call it a day. — I Smoked Senate Republicans' Tiny Package (@Dknight10k) February 3, 2021

chris pratt in all his marvel group chats right now #ripchrispratt pic.twitter.com/mVUMAnszMt — andrew (@mandaloriain) February 3, 2021

It’s always been obvious that the superior Chris is Evans #ripchrispratt pic.twitter.com/rpRZjLBs0A — The Dying of the Light ? (@VPod07) February 3, 2021

Last year, Pratt became a Twitter laughingstock when he lost an online popularity poll and was declared the least favorite Chris in Hollywood. In response, his Marvel co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downy Jr. came rushing to his defense and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, issued a statement accusing people of “meanness and bullying.”

Related: Chris Pratt’s co-stars defend him for being problematic only to make things even worse

Not long after that, internet sleuths went digging into Pratt’s social media pages and discovered that he follows a ton of right wing extremists, homophobes, accused sexual predators, Blue Lives Matter activists, and other problematic personalities. They quickly declared the Guardians of the Galaxy actor #canceled.

Pratt, who is a proud member of the homophobic Hillsong church, has not issued any comment on today’s #RIPChrisPratt hashtag.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.