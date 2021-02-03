fake news

#RIPChrisPratt is currently trending on Twitter… but he’s not dead

#RIPChrisPratt is currently trending at #3 on Twitter. But don’t worry, he’s not dead. At least, we don’t think he is.

Nobody really knows why the hashtag started trending this morning, though it may have something to do with photoshopped tweets allegedly sent from his Twitter account, but here’s what people are saying…

Last year, Pratt became a Twitter laughingstock when he lost an online popularity poll and was declared the least favorite Chris in Hollywood. In response, his Marvel co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downy Jr. came rushing to his defense and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, issued a statement accusing people of “meanness and bullying.”

Not long after that, internet sleuths went digging into Pratt’s social media pages and discovered that he follows a ton of right wing extremists, homophobes, accused sexual predators, Blue Lives Matter activists, and other problematic personalities. They quickly declared the Guardians of the Galaxy actor #canceled.

Pratt, who is a proud member of the homophobic Hillsong church, has not issued any comment on today’s #RIPChrisPratt hashtag.

