Ross Matthews shares sweet photo kissing his fiancé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Mathews (@helloross)



Ross Matthews has shared a series of romantic photos to Instagram with his fiancé, Dr. Wellinthon García.

Matthews, 41, revealed in February that he and Garcia, 39, had become engaged. Speaking on the Drew Barrymore Show, he said he’d met his partner about a year before, just before the pandemic struck.

Related: WATCH: Ross Matthews shares his big news

Matthews splits his time between Los Angeles and Palm Springs. Garcia, who has a doctorate in Education, is based in New York City. Yesterday, Matthews posted images of himself in New York with Garcia.

“Back in NYC w/ my ❤️ @DrWGarcia!” he said in his caption. “So strange how home feels like wherever he is. Miss #PalmSprings, of course, but my heart is so full! 🥰”

He also shared the same message to Twitter.

Back in NYC w/ my ❤️ @Dr_WGarcia! So strange how home feels like wherever he is. Miss #PalmSprings, of course, but my heart is so full! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/p4hMQ5Avhq — Ross Mathews (@helloross) August 25, 2021

The two men have frequently shared images of themselves on Instagram. There’s no word yet on when they plan to wed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Mathews (@helloross)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. García (@drwgarcia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. García (@drwgarcia)



Matthews found fame with his appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race. He followed this with regular appearances on the Drew Barrymore Show and has recently picked up a new gig on MTV’s Monday night show, Adorableness.

Related: Ross Mathews reveals dramatic weight loss after ‘reclaiming’ his health